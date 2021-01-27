 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Words failed him, as apparently did his clothes   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Broward County, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Stewart Bitman, Crime, Florida, Children task force, Coral Springs, Florida  
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bitman worked at Gastro Health (formerly Digestive Care of North Broward), located in Coral Springs. The business says it let him go after learning of his arrest.

Listen, our patients don't want some kind of weirdo toolin' around in their asses. He had to go.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" ... posed as a 17-year-old boy and sent naked photos of himself to a 13-year-old girl, ... "

I know Florida has a bit of a deserved reputation for being rather dim, but the guy is a farking pensioner. How the hell did he think that'd work out?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During my physical I asked the doctor, "where should I put my pants"?

‟Over there by mine", wasn't the answer I was expecting.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
posed as a 17-year-old boy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Threp: " ... posed as a 17-year-old boy and sent naked photos of himself to a 13-year-old girl, ... "

I know Florida has a bit of a deserved reputation for being rather dim, but the guy is a farking pensioner. How the hell did he think that'd work out?


Shave off the white hair and they all look pretty farkin wrinkly up close
 
