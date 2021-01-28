 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSAT San Antonio)   ♫ So in anger I challenged his right for the love of this maiden ♪ Down went his hand for the gun that he wore ♬   (ksat.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Texas Tech University, San Antonio police, Lubbock, Texas, Bexar County deputies, Bexar County, Texas, English-language films  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 9:18 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
♬ Broken song, empty words I know ♪ Still live in my heart all alone ♬
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Which version of the song was going through your head when you wrote the headline, subs?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: Which version of the song was going through your head when you wrote the headline, subs?


When I was a kid, my version went:

"Out in the west Texas town of El Paso
i fell in love with a Mexican cheese
It was quite lovely, it's name was Velveeta..."

/can't remember the rest
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can personally attest to this being a bar to find cocaine at


/
And hear that awesome BASURA .
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I can personally attest to this being a bar to find cocaine at


/
And hear that awesome BASURA .


And hear that awesome band BASURA
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh we do classy in San Anto.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbortionsForAll: Which version of the song was going through your head when you wrote the headline, subs?


Steve Martin-El Paso
Youtube LGNU5FkRz7g
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.