(MLive.com)   63 trees prevent an upgrade of fish sorting channel. Comcast subscribers will need to pay extra   (mlive.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm familiar with the fish sorting channel.
Knife Goes In, Guts Come Out
Youtube cIosb69x9iI
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothing a little midnight chainsaw music won't fix.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet the programming on that channel is better than anything on TBS.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe switch to fish slapping instead:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
quotemaster.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brad cant watch or he has to pay a hundred.
 
btraz70
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unless one of those trees had the apple that fell on Newton's head, cut the things down and get on with the project.  Promise to plant two for every one taken down.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll put them up a tree museum
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would have been nice if they told us what the obiections were.
 
