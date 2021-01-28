 Skip to content
(GQ)   Good news, everybody -- we've finally identified the ideal workout for the pandemic, and it's cross-country skiing. Who's gonna tell Florida?   (gq.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Alpine skiing, Skiing, Ski touring, Cross-country skiing, Telemark skiing, Ski binding, Ski, cross-country skiing  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish we had the snow for that around here.. Though, being able to trail run all year makes up for it.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from 1993?

I lived in the snowbelt for a few years and tried xc a few times....but unless the conditions are near-perfect or you're on groomed trails, it's just as contrived as downhill. Snowshoeing seems a lot more appealing, IMO. At least you can go anywhere.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't tell florida anything. You let them wear themselves out and then throw them in jail.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Repeat from 1993?

I lived in the snowbelt for a few years and tried xc a few times....but unless the conditions are near-perfect or you're on groomed trails, it's just as contrived as downhill. Snowshoeing seems a lot more appealing, IMO. At least you can go anywhere.


It could be that you were using the wrong type of skis.  "Classic" style skis are on the skinny side, best for groomed trails, and are the one you're most likely to find at a rental shop or yard sale.  If you're not on groomed trails, you're gonna need touring/backcountry skis, with the right type of wax and some removable skins as they're shorter, wider, and shaped in a certain way that makes them way better for those conditions.  Trying it with the wrong gear is a not unlike going mountain biking with an old 10-speed road bike -  you may have a bad time, and your experience will not be representative of the activity as a whole.

If you're lucky enough to live in an area where it's viable, cross country skiing is great.  It's less expensive, less pretentious, & more accessible than downhill, while also giving you a better workout.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida they consider running from your stepdad working out.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GDubDub
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can cross-country ski in Florida. If you're *REALLY* fast.....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are already things you can take out on the water that you operate kind of like cross-country skis (but all leg, no arm).  Shouldn't be that big of a reach to design a modification to those, then let millions of Florida men strap them on and go jaunting down the canals and through the swamps.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I see your gif, and I will raise you one...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm built to 5/4 scale, and have actually  broken NordicTrac prototypes. That wooden contraption banged my knees together. I broke a tread climber when they put it in my gym near the factory.

The only whole body machine I like is a rower that's too long and has a good handle, not a stick.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I *hated* cross country skiing in high school gym class. Glad it was only a couple weeks of one quarter.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I loved cross country skiing where I grew up.  Now, I live in Georgia.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just got back from a trip up north to the family house in Wisconsin after a week of cross country skiing for 5 hours a day.  I had no idea how just how many calories just one hour burns.  I have a lot of beer to drink to make up for that.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Repeat from 1993?

I lived in the snowbelt for a few years and tried xc a few times....but unless the conditions are near-perfect or you're on groomed trails, it's just as contrived as downhill. Snowshoeing seems a lot more appealing, IMO. At least you can go anywhere.


Eh. XC skiing, for me, is about exercise and being outdoors in the woods during cold hibernation season... not so much for experiencing and relishing perfect skiing conditions. No groomed trails by me in the nice spots (only groomed trails are at golf courses, fark them). Snowshoers and hikers wreck the (shared use) trails that I ski on, but I don't care too much so long as the snow is deep and there aren't tons of leaves or pine needles on the trails.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Florida "cross country skiing".... and look at the sharp knees on this one...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
comfortskates.comView Full Size

Roller skis not a thing where Subby hails from?
 
Elzar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm built to 5/4 scale, and have actually  broken NordicTrac prototypes. That wooden contraption banged my knees together. I broke a tread climber when they put it in my gym near the factory.

The only whole body machine I like is a rower that's too long and has a good handle, not a stick.


Yeah NordicTrak blows - I've broken 3 of their treadmills.

/ My pandemic workout is a 5km hill run every day
// Wish i still had a treadmill on these sub-zero days
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I see your gif, and I will raise you one...

[i.pinimg.com image 314x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I wish we had the snow for that around here.. Though, being able to trail run all year makes up for it.


Snow doesn't stop trail running, only lack of proper gear.
 
RepoManTSM [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The biathlon does involve guns. I think Florida will found a way.
 
phedex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
all those roller ski images, i am just picturing some serious road rash on that dude and chick.
 
ansius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder why surfing has become so popular then?

It's impossible to buy a surf board, sea kayak or stand up paddle board.
 
mekkab
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This article paid for by NordicTrack and iFit.

NikolaiFarkoff: Snowshoeing seems a lot more appealing,


I'm a fan; and the new school "techy looking" snow shoes are easier to deal with.

/You still need snow, though, so given global warming...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I see your gif, and I will raise you one...

[i.pinimg.com image 314x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Big 900
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've done xc a few times, and not really a fan. I prefer my snowshoes, as they are more versatile in varying snow conditions, and are better suited for my hilly woods and farm fields. Plus, I much prefer downhill skiing. Sure, it's pretty lazy if you just glide slowly down green runs, but hit the steeper blues and blacks, and arc higher speed turns, and it can be great exercise. Even here in Wisconsin, on our small hills, by then of the day, my legs are tired and I've worked up a good sweat.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I see your gif, and I will raise you one...

[i.pinimg.com image 314x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I see your gif, and I will raise you two dollars.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I see your gif, and I will raise you one...

[i.pinimg.com image 314x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


O_O

im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petey4335: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I see your gif, and I will raise you one...

[i.pinimg.com image 314x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I see your gif, and I will raise you two dollars.
[Fark user image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 400x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I see your gif, and I will raise you one...

[i.pinimg.com image 314x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

O_O

[im4.ezgif.com image 375x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish I could have gone cross country skiing with Nathaniel Hornblower. That would have been a nice way to spend a summer afternoon in Brooklyn.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't there a lot of ' snow ' in Miami?
 
