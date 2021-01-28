 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Do you *really* need to wear two masks now? Short answer: It's complicated. That's why we come to you, Slate. That's why we come to you   (slate.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Depends.  How fugly are you?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Slatesplanation" is a stupid meme that needs to die.

OMG CNN wrote an article!!! It's a CNNsplanation!!!
 
ricochet4
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Screw that. I'm going straight to three
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: "Slatesplanation" is a stupid meme that needs to die.

OMG CNN wrote an article!!! It's a CNNsplanation!!!


OK Boomer.

/i keed
//another one that needs to die
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got one of those copper infused or whatever thingies.  Fits well but I feel like I've got a damned pillow on my face.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's hard enough forcing people to just wear one mask.  They go ballistic wearing two.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ya lets double down on the misery
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am disappointed that I cannot find a picture of a fursuiter wearing a face mask over their mask. If I'd had that picture available, I'd post it. So instead, I'm just gonna close my eyes and upload a random picture from my phone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wearing 2 protects you from those that wear none.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I am disappointed that I cannot find a picture of a fursuiter wearing a face mask over their mask. If I'd had that picture available, I'd post it. So instead, I'm just gonna close my eyes and upload a random picture from my phone.


Glad it was a pussy pic, and not a dick pic
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I am disappointed that I cannot find a picture of a fursuiter wearing a face mask over their mask. If I'd had that picture available, I'd post it. So instead, I'm just gonna close my eyes and upload a random picture from my phone.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Kitty!
 
eKonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Depends.  How fugly are you?


I wear one surgical mask and one full-head paper bag. Acquaintances have given me positive reviews. Make of that what you will.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 370x700]


That looks hot.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've seen some girls wearing 4 masks!

here

(not safe for work, obviously)
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are there a bunch of germy people milling about in close quarters?  Don't want to die?  Wear an N95 mask.  Or two masks.  Or just one if that's all you have.  Otherwise GTFO or die and look as though you liked it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: "Slatesplanation" is a stupid meme that needs to die.

OMG CNN wrote an article!!! It's a CNNsplanation!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My job is an essential business.
For a couple months now I've been wearing 2 masks and goggles.
Tried the face shield but it just gets in the way.

/ Tested 5 times now, still negative.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ricochet4: Screw that. I'm going straight to three


Been doing that ever since they said they said the tub tops was worse.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I got one of those copper infused or whatever thingies.  Fits well but I feel like I've got a damned pillow on my face.


As soon as I remember I'm going to get one of those silver and copper fabric ones
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 370x700]


Fap fap fap
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wear two when I go in that last stall after Taco Tuesday.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I am disappointed that I cannot find a picture of a fursuiter wearing a face mask over their mask. If I'd had that picture available, I'd post it. So instead, I'm just gonna close my eyes and upload a random picture from my phone.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


I'll do the same
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: I've seen some girls wearing 4 masks!

here

(not safe for work, obviously)


I like her.
Anyone know how many pics are in the actual set?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two masks make it too hard to breathe unless you stick your nose out.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: grumpfuff: "Slatesplanation" is a stupid meme that needs to die.

OMG CNN wrote an article!!! It's a CNNsplanation!!!

[Fark user image 480x267]


Oh, I know. Fark LOVES recycled, stupid memes.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Reminds me about this: https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/cz​e​ch-nudists-virus-police/index.html
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Diogenes: I got one of those copper infused or whatever thingies.  Fits well but I feel like I've got a damned pillow on my face.

As soon as I remember I'm going to get one of those silver and copper fabric ones


If you have a fogging issue with glasses, I'd get these too.  Not perfect, but they do help.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I like her.


All I did was BIS "mask bikini" and a whole slew of 'em popped up.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: ya lets double down on the misery


Imagine living such a charmed and privileged life that wearing a mask for a little while is what you consider "misery".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: I like her.

All I did was BIS "mask bikini" and a whole slew of 'em popped up.


Hum. I had to add XXX to get her specifically.
 
