Pro-tip: if you drive over 200 mph on public roads, don't post the video to social media
54
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you don't post your crimes on social media did they really happen?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the driver is saying "HERE I AM"

/rock you como Huracán
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh it's always fun when they have far more money than sense.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In total, Sleiman has 15 traffic citations related to speeding since 2006, not counting this one

And people keep trying to convince me rich people have no privilege. Anyone else would have had their license revoked 10 citations ago
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys like this need to be rounded up and made an example of.

I'd like to make a movie.
They round up a bunch of misfits.
Like a guy who always speeds, total disregard for others.
And a wife beater. A real palooka.
And the sport ball fan, the guy who will render a serious beatdown is you disrespect his favorite team of overpaid idiots in tight polyester outfits who dogpile each other for a living.
A guy who is real good at tailgating old people with his jacked up, oversized diesel powered, Ram tough pick up he uses to grab a 12 pack with before he goes to the gun range and totally destroys paper targets with a bump stock and 30 round magazine.
Throw in the guy who has to shut down the bar, and miraculously mostly always drives home with out causing too much damage.
Guys who absolutely will never change.

Then just toss them off a cliff.
Short movie, but who needs toxic masculinity?

The world needs men who can hold a child, plant flowers, build safe environments, respect their elders and female neighbors.

This ass clown driving over 200 MHP?
Not really impressed.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you drive over 200 mph on a public road, you're an idiot. There are way too many variables... and you probably have the wrong hardware on your car to do it intelligently.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: In total, Sleiman has 15 traffic citations related to speeding since 2006, not counting this one

And people keep trying to convince me rich people have no privilege. Anyone else would have had their license revoked 10 citations ago


True, but at the same time there are all too many poor drunkards without a license who keep driving drunk.

"Asshole" is a human condition not limited by available funds.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take that shiat to the racetrack.  That's what track-day is for.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I thought your idea was going to be putting those guys in Thunderome but the cliff ending is more satisfying.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: In total, Sleiman has 15 traffic citations related to speeding since 2006, not counting this one

And people keep trying to convince me rich people have no privilege. Anyone else would have had their license revoked 10 citations ago


wheres the fark dipshiat from ohio who keeps bragging about this?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobug: If you drive over 200 mph on a public road, you're an idiot. There are way too many variables... and you probably have the wrong hardware on your car to do it intelligently.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Sammy Hagar
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: In total, Sleiman has 15 traffic citations related to speeding since 2006, not counting this one

And people keep trying to convince me rich people have no privilege. Anyone else would have had their license revoked 10 citations ago


Eh, most states have a rolling point system and have no repeat offender status.

In Ohio, you need 12 points over a 24 month period before the state will suspend your license. That's up to 5 normal traffic offenses - every two years - on a rolling basis. As long as you're willing to pay the fines, nobody cares, and plea agreements are made all the time to drop a speeding ticket to a 0-point equipment violation as long as you fork over another $150 or so to the court for the privilege. 

I think over 20 years, I'm nearing 50 citations overall? I honestly don't have time to check. My insurance company is happy to insure my lead footed ass for less than what I paid for insurance in NYC with a clean record - so, I've found location matters the most - rather than overall record - when it comes to what your rates are. You'd probably be surprised that I pay less than $150/month for four cars. 

Remember, traffic violations are - first and foremost - a cash generating racket for the cities and states. Safety, while lauded in public, is at most a secondary or tertiary reason.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we allow the sale of vehicles that go four times the legal speed limit and are bought by the dumbest, small penised members of society?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, he has 4 tires and a windshield...pansy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why do we allow the sale of vehicles that go four times the legal speed limit and are bought by the dumbest, small penised members of society?


Because that's the only person that would buy them?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why do we allow the sale of vehicles that go four times the legal speed limit and are bought by the dumbest, small penised members of society?


Same reason we allow the sale of Harleys?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing the double-ton and showing the world is the exact opposite of "if a tree falls in the forest..."
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: In total, Sleiman has 15 traffic citations related to speeding since 2006, not counting this one

And people keep trying to convince me rich people have no privilege. Anyone else would have had their license revoked 10 citations ago


Nah, that is like one ticket a year...his insurance rates must be astronomical but that isn't suspensionville

/knows something about suspensions and speeding tickets
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I disagree.  If you're going to do things like this, please do post video of it online, including selfies of yourself where you give your full name, residential address, and the date/time that the video was made.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, here's an example of driving at 200mph while passing a car doing 55mph:

CBS NASCAR speed comparison
Youtube 6HQWt5UwjsU
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Why do we allow the sale of vehicles that go four times the legal speed limit and are bought by the dumbest, small penised members of society?

Because that's the only person that would buy them?


Thats not a good reason.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [preview.redd.it image 640x798]


Found the truck guy at a baseball game:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobug: If you drive over 200 mph on a public road, you're an idiot. There are way too many variables... and you probably have the wrong hardware on your car to do it intelligently.


This...there are racetracks around where you can rent track time and go all out.  This guy is a douche
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Same reason we allow the sale of Harleys?


The proliferation of stepdaughter porn?
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governers on cars.  85mph tops.  No exceptions, no excuses.  Disable governer? Car seized for 6 months.  Second offence? Permanent seizure.

Go to the track, disable the governer all you want.  Re-enable for the trip home...
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: In total, Sleiman has 15 traffic citations related to speeding since 2006, not counting this one

And people keep trying to convince me rich people have no privilege. Anyone else would have had their license revoked 10 citations ago


One a year? Depends how bad they were. Here, it's only on the record for 2 (or 3?) years - so that's only two or so infractions at a time
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: guestguy: Same reason we allow the sale of Harleys?

The proliferation of stepdaughter porn?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: bobug: If you drive over 200 mph on a public road, you're an idiot. There are way too many variables... and you probably have the wrong hardware on your car to do it intelligently.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sorry, my inner data analyst was showing ;)
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: vudukungfu: Guys like this need to be rounded up and made an example of.

I'd like to make a movie.
They round up a bunch of misfits.
Like a guy who always speeds, total disregard for others.
And a wife beater. A real palooka.
And the sport ball fan, the guy who will render a serious beatdown is you disrespect his favorite team of overpaid idiots in tight polyester outfits who dogpile each other for a living.
A guy who is real good at tailgating old people with his jacked up, oversized diesel powered, Ram tough pick up he uses to grab a 12 pack with before he goes to the gun range and totally destroys paper targets with a bump stock and 30 round magazine.
Throw in the guy who has to shut down the bar, and miraculously mostly always drives home with out causing too much damage.
Guys who absolutely will never change.

Then just toss them off a cliff.
Short movie, but who needs toxic masculinity?

The world needs men who can hold a child, plant flowers, build safe environments, respect their elders and female neighbors.

This ass clown driving over 200 MHP?
Not really impressed.

I thought your idea was going to be putting those guys in Thunderome but the cliff ending is more satisfying.


Thunderdome overhanging a cliff appears to be the optimal solution.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the old days, we'd brag about how fast we got a car going while drinking beer with our buddies. If you want positive affirmation, it's best to pick your usual audience.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Governers on cars.  85mph tops.  No exceptions, no excuses.  Disable governer? Car seized for 6 months.  Second offence? Permanent seizure.

Go to the track, disable the governer all you want.  Re-enable for the trip home...


Do you know how I know you've never driven on I 95 in south Fl?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, my house butts right against interstate 465 in indy.  I suspect the area I'm in is prime real estate for people coming out and gunning their sports cars late at night, because you really do hear some CRAZY high RPM, sports car exhaust going if you happen to be awake at 1am.

I love that people are crazy enough to do it, though i certainly wouldnt risk my life or license like that.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like most States give a slap on the wrist for doing this. But I've heard that the State of Virginia will really f you up for offenses less than this.  Like toss you straight in the slammer for only going a few over
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why do we allow the sale of vehicles that go four times the legal speed limit and are bought by the dumbest, small penised members of society?


Because if they only sold cars that can't go pass the speed limits than only criminals will have cars that can go pass the speed limits. FREEDUMBS!!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CSB: Many years ago (23+ but who's counting?) I had a boss that bought a Ferrari 512 Testarossa. He bought it in Rochester NY. He went to pick it up and drive it home. On the NY Thruway, he passed a prison bus in his words "going as fast as the car could go". The prison bus radioed the NY state police. The popo set up a radar trooper on an overpass and clocked my old boss going 192mph. They set up a road block in the distance and arrested him on the spot. His phone call was to me asking me to come bail him out. I said no, call your wife. He said, I can't. I have my girlfriend with me. So I went and bailed him out. I don't recall what the fine was but I am sure it was huge.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [preview.redd.it image 640x798]


I love that meme and know exactly why it happened. The truck has a hard plastic cover on it and the board he bought is longer than the diagonal across the truck bed. They bought the board and stuck it in, but it was too long to close the tailgate. The cover is hard plastic so they couldn't take it off at the hardware store. So the driver told the passenger he had to carry it all the way home.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

styckx: In total, Sleiman has 15 traffic citations related to speeding since 2006, not counting this one

And people keep trying to convince me rich people have no privilege. Anyone else would have had their license revoked 10 citations ago


I dunno.  If they were just speeding tickets (no DUIs), and reasonably spaced out (say at least six months between any two tickets), and he paid them all and/or went to traffic school, he could probably avoid losing his license without doing anything special.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: But if you don't post your crimes on social media did they really happen?


Schrödinger's crime?

Does viewing the crime affect the outcome?  I can see this guy in court:  "Your Honor, it was the OBSERVATION of my car that altered its velocity!"
 
doomjesse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Governers on cars.  85mph tops.  No exceptions, no excuses.  Disable governer? Car seized for 6 months.  Second offence? Permanent seizure.

Go to the track, disable the governer all you want.  Re-enable for the trip home...


As a guy who occasionally has to dodge trucks going 80 plus MPH, 85 might not be enough.
 
focusthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [preview.redd.it image 640x798]


Didn't want to scratch the bedliner.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Take that shiat to the racetrack.  That's what track-day is for.


A lot of folks over the years have asked that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (home of the Indy 500) be opened - occasionally - for public use, but they never do it.  Too much liability, and some think it will "diminish" the image of the track.  So, it sits idle for 11 months of the year.

If that track can handle both Indy cars and NASCAR cars, it could handle the occasional Lambo.

CSB:  Running on the track during the Indy Mini-Marathon is interesting, but it's murder on your ankles.  The surface is much more banked than people might believe especially the corners.  After the first turn, everyone is running along the grass, where it's relatively flat.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Sin_City_Superhero: Take that shiat to the racetrack.  That's what track-day is for.

A lot of folks over the years have asked that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (home of the Indy 500) be opened - occasionally - for public use, but they never do it.  Too much liability, and some think it will "diminish" the image of the track.  So, it sits idle for 11 months of the year.

If that track can handle both Indy cars and NASCAR cars, it could handle the occasional Lambo.

CSB:  Running on the track during the Indy Mini-Marathon is interesting, but it's murder on your ankles.  The surface is much more banked than people might believe especially the corners.  After the first turn, everyone is running along the grass, where it's relatively flat.


Who can run fast enough to need the banking?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a very cautious driver who actually read the DMV handbook like the gospel and never been in an accident I kind of resent that I am basically paying for a bunch of other reckless jerks auto insurance
People on the road now are farking maniacs like it's a Mad Max movie
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not only is it dangerous to other drivers on the road, but it can potentially stir up the local law enforcement for a few days.

The Lamborghini driver in this video hit 218 MPH on a just-opened stretch of local freeway.  The afternoon after it hit the news, I was driving along the same stretch of freeway and passed about 15 vehicles that pulled over and saw another 8 DPS troopers laying in wait on the Higley Road on-ramp.  Can't say I've ever seen an enforcement operation like that before or since.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: SloppyFrenchKisser: [preview.redd.it image 640x798]

Found the truck guy at a baseball game:
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 499x399]


Hat worn that way prevents visible red neck.....
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In high school I lost a good friend to an ASSHOLE like this Sleiman. fark you! if you drive like this on public roads.
a REAL driver does it on a track.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Seems like most States give a slap on the wrist for doing this. But I've heard that the State of Virginia will really f you up for offenses less than this.  Like toss you straight in the slammer for only going a few over


Always lived here in Va... never heard that.. they will fine the shait out of you, though.. over 80 is automatic C&R..  suspensions happen...
 
