(Daily Voice)   If your double-secret insurrection of the Capitol involves reverse false-flag anti-antifa cosplay and walking in backwards saying "We were just leaving", then maybe you should find a hat that blends in. One that doesn't make your brain look tiny   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Hudson River, Dutchess County resident William Vogel, Federal Bureau of Investigation, E-ZPass, Vogel's actual appearance, Terrorism, FBI investigators, Snapchat account  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to an NBC report, an AR-type rifle was recovered from Vogel's home when he was arrested this week.

What's so special about that?  I wouldn't be surprised 9 out of every 10 of those people had an "AR-type rifle" in their house.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was going in there as a bad enough dude to *rescue* the Vice President from ANTININJAS
The zip ties were so Pence didn't hurt himself flailing around.
The burlap sack was to put over Pence's head so he wasn't disturbed by the images of those dastardly ANTIFA rioters.
The gallows he built on the national mall were so Pence could be elevated above the crowd and shown as safe.
The "People's Order of Exe-Q-tion for failing God-Emperor Trump" was satire so Pence had something to read while he waited for his mom to come pick him up.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It ain't the hat that's making your brain look tiny. It's natural light.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"AR-type rifle was recovered from Vogel's home"

Of course.
The AR is basically a Barbie doll for a certain type of extremely insecure male.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Toss him on the pile with the rest of the insurrectionist.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
F**king a goose? Don't be silly.
I was just fluffing a feather duster.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never support a cause that uses bad street theater.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to the FBI, in a separate Facebook conversation, Vogel stated that "So they have these shadow twitter (sic) accounts and they're trying to report me to the FBI/DOJ and put me away for 10 years for Domestic Terrorism, because of my snapchat (sic) story, where I simply walked into the lobby of the capital" and "And didn't even film anything crime wise"

PSA: If you illegally enter a building in the middle of a riot, you don't have to do anything in there for it to be a crime.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BafflerMeal: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x478]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now you're going to jail wearing that stupid big hat, how does it feel?
 
