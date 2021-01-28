 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   In-N-Out burgers are serious business, but there's no reason to resort to hatchets in the drive thru lane. Drive-thru violence trifecta now in play   (abc4.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, if you want results at the drive-thru, call the axe gang...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He went animal style!
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The one on Radford...?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Axes are good, but you can't top an alligator for drive-thru terror goodness.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm about to go to McDonald's....I sure hope this trifecta is complete before I get there
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
quicktalkonline.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
a woman driving a silver BMW cut in front of him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't me.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Crazy lady attacks Mcdonalds drive thru
Youtube mJDHoxCza4I
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hallet also told police that he gave the keys to his truck to a man named Bob so that he could take his girlfriend home. A probable cause statement said that Hallet was unable to provide Bob's last name or contact information.

Way to add "lying to the police" to the charges, dumbass.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I had to eat their disgusting paper like fries again, I might get stabby.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hate to imagine what would happen if he didn't get cheese on his hamburger.
 
skers69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
His name is Robert Paulson.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In-N-Out sucks.

/There. I said it.
 
