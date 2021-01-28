 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Locking gas cap, trail cam, and Nike tattoo thwart crime of the century   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
of Alum Bank

Does your money shrink in that bank?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's interesting how this makes news.  I remember back in the late 70s and early 80s how *everyone* had locking gas caps and gas was stolen regularly.  Hell, I had some neighbors who had 55g drums in their back yard filled with stolen gas - typically stolen from work (and not siphoned out of someone's car).  Other neighbors would biatch about those who did this and it almost always had the tone of jealousy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lamburn said he was with another man who was driving a borrowed car and he tried to steal the gas because they did not have any money and did not want to return the car with an empty gas tank.

'Cos, golly, that would be just rude.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, why was there a ' trail cam ' ? I guess it could be a less expensive home security option.
Had there been previous thefts in the neighborhood?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: It's interesting how this makes news.  I remember back in the late 70s and early 80s how *everyone* had locking gas caps and gas was stolen regularly.  Hell, I had some neighbors who had 55g drums in their back yard filled with stolen gas - typically stolen from work (and not siphoned out of someone's car).  Other neighbors would biatch about those who did this and it almost always had the tone of jealousy.


and it wouldn't necessarily work too well on a lot of modern cars anyway, since many vehicles with sufficiently long fuel filler necks have a screen in between the inlet and the tank that prevents a hose from being shoved all of the way down into the fuel tank.  This isn't the seventies and eighties were fuel tank fillers were behind the rear license plate about four inches away.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: of Alum Bank

Does your money shrink in that bank?


It is for asset coagulation and flocculation
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: So, why was there a ' trail cam ' ? I guess it could be a less expensive home security option.
Had there been previous thefts in the neighborhood?


Probably.  Only kicks on when something sufficiently interesting happens, and the software is pretty good at figuring out if it's just wind/environmental versus an animal.

Plus they're rugged and designed to run for extended periods of time without attention.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"just did it" was his response to the police.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

algman: Unobtanium: of Alum Bank

Does your money shrink in that bank?

It is for asset coagulation and flocculation


I hate the old lady at the front of the line at the Alum Bank, who still has to peel her deposits by hand right there in the bank. Come on, use a big knife and smack the peel loose, then peel it at home!
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: and it wouldn't necessarily work too well on a lot of modern cars anyway, since many vehicles with sufficiently long fuel filler necks have a screen in between the inlet and the tank that prevents a hose from being shoved all of the way down into the fuel tank.  This isn't the seventies and eighties were fuel tank fillers were behind the rear license plate about four inches away.


https://www.gastapper.com/ .  I own one.  It takes a little practice, but it works with most cars.  My primary reason for owning it is to be able to tap gas out of my own car for my generator in an emergency (extra 15 gallons of gas without gas cans).  Secondarily, keep it in my car in case I have to tap my own car if someone runs out of gas.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10,000 cash bail, for attempting to siphon gas?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so old school, people now crack cards and sell gas. I live across the street from a gas station and about 5 times someone offered to sell me gas using their bogus credit card. I'm like "I don't even own a car and just walked across the street".

/Same shiat with asshats selling stamps off their SNAP CARDS.
//Crazy part is that this is a middle class area.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: This isn't the seventies and eighties were fuel tank fillers were behind the rear license plate about four inches away.


Alum Bank PA.
Most of the vehicles are from the 70s and 80s.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Lamburn said he was with another man who was driving a borrowed car and he tried to steal the gas because they did not have any money and did not want to return the car with an empty gas tank.

'Cos, golly, that would be just rude.


It's so thoughtful of them to consider what other people might think about them.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Back in the 70's I drove a garbage truck that ran on gas . I used to siphon out a few gallons for my car and my boss got wise and welded a big tin can on the truck body that prevented me from getting at the gas cap. Smart ass out smarted me.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've stopped using locking gas caps as they can just piece the tank. Rather lose the gas then replace the tank.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
article: 'Lamburn denied he was the man in the photos until the state trooper pointed out his Nike tattoo was clearly visible'

I bet Nike is so proud.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was it either Cory or Trevor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

efefvoC: $10,000 cash bail, for attempting to siphon gas?


Not his first time in court.  Probably has a couple of failure to appears sprinkled in.
 
