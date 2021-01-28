 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   McDonald burger that was missing cheese escalates to the point of a police helicopter being involved   (krqe.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Crime, 25-year-old Estevan Gonzalez, McDonald's drive, Assault, Albuquerque man, Gun, Albuquerque Police Department's helicopter, McDonald's near 98th  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who'd he blame, jews or liberals?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn that was a great video. Comments from the victim, the cops, video evidence from McDonald's and the helicopter, and even his own words admitting he was there.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.


I was dressed down for not rotating produce properly at ShopRite. Respect
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Couldn't see da Cheese........aha!!!!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.


Coffee shop for seven years. Sh*t does in fact happen. The proper thing is if something is omitted you make the order over again- not just add it after the fact.

Then you give them a coupon for a free drink and most importantly apologize sincerely.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welcome to Federal QPMITA* prison.

*Quarter-Pounder Missing Ingredient, Then Agro
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.


1. You just cost a crapload of fast-food workers their jobs.  Hello kiosks!  Fast food is not a high-brainpower job.
2. The human element means there's always a chance for an error.  You can mandate whatever you want.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can relate:

Call the Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.


I can agree with trying a living wage combined with higher standards. And no goddam farm-worker and food server and teenager and unpaid intern farking bullshiat loopholes

<CSB>

First day on trip to New Zealand, went to a McDs and found a long, long line, estimated 20 minutes, stuck with it because I's hungry, jet lagged, terrible person

After around five minutes I was at the front of the line, the employees were moving so fast it looked dangerous, and my Kiwi burger was out in like 15 seconds and it was fresh

Why? McDs pays a nearly livable wage in NZ. But nobody should have to work that hard all day

</CSB>
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.

1. You just cost a crapload of fast-food workers their jobs.  Hello kiosks!  Fast food is not a high-brainpower job.
2. The human element means there's always a chance for an error.  You can mandate whatever you want.


Anyone who does honest work should be able to afford the basic necessities: health care, housing, child care, food, electricity, and internet.

If you want people to be quality and do quality work they deserve quality pay. Or else they can be criminals.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good luck living this one down, fatty.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Good luck living this one down, fatty.


Also: go be fat somewhere else.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The stories I could tell:  con artists trying to flummox cashiers into giving them back more money than they gave, plus free food, or passing counterfeit bills; people bring back one bite of a Whopper and complain it had no cheese and being given a second one;  people giving ridiculously explicit instructions on preparing a burger, only to feed it to their poodle while the cashier watched; the regular nut job who comes in every morning to drink free coffee refills for hours on end forgets to wear clothes one day. 

One store had an open kitchen with a two sided production line, where you couldn't see the workers in the back.  Some customer says, "Hey fat boy!  Don't skimp on my Whopper with cheese!" and I had to bite my tongue to keep from laughing as Kevin loaded it up with clear jellied mayonnaise from around the rim of the mayo tub, the slimiest old tomatoes he could find, withered lettuce, and then blasted it with catsup.   The cashier was a flamboyantly gay black man who reminded me of Lamar Latrell from Revenge of the Nerds.  Nothing wrong with that, we all got along great, but one night, Kenneth was dancing around like Michael Jackson on meth singing "I've got a hot date tonight".  We were having a rough night, as the soda fountain was broken and we were scrambling to fill orders from two-liter bottles.  Kevin says, "Kenneth, if you don't calm down, I'm going to shove this two-liter bottle up your ass!"  Kenneth pause for a moment and in a flamboyant contemplative pose replied, "OOH!  I'd have to TOTALLY relax for that one!"  We all lost it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.

I can agree with trying a living wage combined with higher standards. And no goddam farm-worker and food server and teenager and unpaid intern farking bullshiat loopholes

<CSB>

First day on trip to New Zealand, went to a McDs and found a long, long line, estimated 20 minutes, stuck with it because I's hungry, jet lagged, terrible person

After around five minutes I was at the front of the line, the employees were moving so fast it looked dangerous, and my Kiwi burger was out in like 15 seconds and it was fresh

Why? McDs pays a nearly livable wage in NZ. But nobody should have to work that hard all day

</CSB>


It used to be almost that fast here, because they would have two kids to each cash register. One would take your money and give you change while the other ran around and assembled your order. By the time you had your wallet back in your pants, the food was there in front of you.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: "a quick solution to an easy fix"

What?

/will appreciate a quick reply to an easy answer.
 
Burchill
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.


I think you're missing the story here, it's about some lunatic pointing a gun at someone. The story really isn't about a minor fast-food mistake.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.

I was dressed down for not rotating produce properly at ShopRite. Respect


Exactly
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: waxbeans: Two things.

1.
I think we should pay fast-food 20 an hour.

2.
You should never get the order wrong. I was never allowed to get anything incorrect when I worked at wendy's and taco cabana.

Coffee shop for seven years. Sh*t does in fact happen. The proper thing is if something is omitted you make the order over again- not just add it after the fact.

Then you give them a coupon for a free drink and most importantly apologize sincerely.


Yes. Crap happens. But, I got chewed out by management for anything and everything. Even for asking for clarification.
 
