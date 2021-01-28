 Skip to content
(CNN)   Pakistan's Supreme Court declares Pearl's beheaders as police officers who had a license to kill, orders their release immediately   (cnn.com) divider line
    Followup, United States, Pakistan, high court, Karachi, Sindh, last year, Islam, country's Supreme Court  
posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 10:20 AM



August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's murder. And then there's filming a beheading to gain terrorized, political advantage over the country that helps you keep the lights on.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Terrorism has to be supported. Local support is helpful, but State support is absolutely a key. Releasing these terrorists effectively gives official approval of their actions.

There are State factions in the USA who are taking notes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civis Romanus sum.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We bombed the wrong 'Stan
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, if Blackwater can get away with it...
 
wiredroach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Warm up Seal Team Six.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pakistan is not our friend. I've been posting that for a very long time.

So cut off the arms sales immediately and everything else supporting the country.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, so youre telling me that the legal system in Pakistan is kinda fu*ked up?

Pakistan??

Since the beginning of time they have been the gold standard of jurisprudence to which all other nations aspire.
 
dark brew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pakistan is just following the US's lead

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trump set a precedent when he pardoned convicted service members of their war crimes.  Trump made America less safe.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dark brew: Pakistan is just following the US's lead

[Fark user image 850x566]


Rules for thee, but not for me.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i remember that; it broke my heart.  i honestly thought some Navy Seals or someone would Rambo in and save him.  but no one did.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wait, so youre telling me that the legal system in Pakistan is kinda fu*ked up?

Pakistan??

Since the beginning of time they have been the gold standard of jurisprudence to which all other nations aspire.


Given Trump's pardoning of war criminals you may be onto something.
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Terrorism has to be supported. Local support is helpful, but State support is absolutely a key. Releasing these terrorists effectively gives official approval of their actions.

There are State factions in the USA who are taking notes:
[Fark user image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Trump set a precedent when he pardoned convicted service members of their war crimes.  Trump made America less safe.


Thank you.  I was going to mention that.

Sucks when other countries pull the same shiat, doesn't it?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm just glad that, as an American, I live in a country where police cannot engage in wanton violence with impunity.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what a Theologic justice system looks like.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The four men, who are still in detention following the court's ruling, have been placed on the country's exit control list, barring them from leaving the country, according to Pakistan's interior ministry."

Why would they want to leave?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a Muslim (and if you look at my profile, yes, a Goth Muslim; I converted in March 2003 and have been struggling with that and the Jewish faith I grew up with ever since), this is a major travesty of justice. All four of them should of been executed for Daniel Pearl's murder.

/Qu'ran chapter 5, verse 32 (Clear Qu'ran translation): That is why We ordained for the Children of Israel that whoever takes a life-unless as a punishment for murder or mischief in the land-it will be as if they killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Defund the Pakistani police.

Olive-skinned Lives Matter!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah you never want to many right wing religious weirdos on your high court.

*looks at camera*
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should have been sentenced to an even worse punishment - watching cricket.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So what they are saying is that they were Pakistani government officials acting in an official capacity for the Pakistani government, to murder a citizen of the world's most powerful government, with the world's most powerful military, and the world's most powerful ability to economically sanction.  May not have thought that one through fellows.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is revenge for the Blackwater mercenaries Trump freed.  A tit-for-tat from the Muslim world.

Thanks, Trump.  Great farking job.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Yeah you never want to many right wing religious weirdos on your high court.

*looks at camera*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Warm up Seal Team Six.


Is there an 8 year old American girl in need of a corrupted blood honor killing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dark brew: Pakistan is just following the US's lead

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Man, that is sooo accurate.
Karma ain't nothing to play with.
 
Potter82
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Outrageous.

Unfortunately the world will respond with a collective shrug to the U.S.'s protests over this after Trump pardoned those Blackwater war criminals who massacred innoncent civilians in Iraq.

Trump did many horrible things during his presidency but that was one of the worst.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wait, so youre telling me that the legal system in Pakistan is kinda fu*ked up?

Pakistan??

Since the beginning of time they have been the gold standard of jurisprudence to which all other nations aspire.


Trump let Blackwater murderers go free. USA, just as shiat.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: As a Muslim (and if you look at my profile, yes, a Goth Muslim; I converted in March 2003 and have been struggling with that and the Jewish faith I grew up with ever since), this is a major travesty of justice. All four of them should of been executed for Daniel Pearl's murder.

/Qu'ran chapter 5, verse 32 (Clear Qu'ran translation): That is why We ordained for the Children of Israel that whoever takes a life-unless as a punishment for murder or mischief in the land-it will be as if they killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity.


Who gets to define "mischief"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Advernaut: USA, just as shiat.


So youll be moving to Karachi when exactly?
 
