Worst than the Megalodon, it's MAGAlodon, a huge shark that 'looks like Donald Trump'
19
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's giving him way too much credit.

This is more like it.

sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: That's giving him way too much credit.

This is more like it.

Done in one.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What kind of shark is that?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does not look like Trump.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On the case

abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worst than
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Strange Wilderness Shark
Youtube _pFObyIOHcI
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x625]


Man, I bet those chicks like it dirty.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In other news, some people are really farkin' stupid.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Looks more like Melania, really.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image 425x625]


The majority look a bit young. 'Children' might be more fitting than women.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HURRRRRRRRRRR

/got nothin'
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If someone's seeing Trump when they look at that shark, they're probably seeing Trump when they look at all kinds of things. They really need to unclench and turn their focus towards healthier thoughts.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Elegy: [Fark user image 425x625]

Man, I bet those chicks like it dirty.


Mushrooms grow in shiat...
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny thing is, he's afraid of sharks.  Professional jealousy perhaps?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​20/aug/21/donald-trump-sharks-speech-s​tormy-daniels
 
phenn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What kind of shark is that?


Pretty farked up one, if you were wanting my opinion.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Elegy: [Fark user image image 425x625]


And per his request, not a day older than 16.
 
