(9News (Australia))   Crocheted Bernie Sanders inauguration doll sells for $40,000 at charity auction after knitting nut with mad fast skills whips one up on the fly   (9news.com.au) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How long is this lame ass meme going to last?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: How long is this lame ass meme going to last?


Until it kills you.

/ not subby
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/still makes me lol
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The internet
Tis a silly place.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I first read that as crotchety. Still made sense.

/loves Bernie, not a bro
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long is this lame ass meme going to last?


If it's being used for charity, as long as possible.
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Makes him look a little chrochety
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*crochety
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long is this lame ass meme going to last?


Doesn't take much for Biannual Democrats to get tushy troubled, does it?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: How long is this lame ass meme going to last?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 672x500]

/still makes me lol


I swear that is Bernie's only coat.  Doesn't even look warm.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd like a knitted one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Big respect to whoever made that. Obviously an original creation with no pattern and was perfectly done. That is what mastering a craft looks like.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*siiiiiiigh*

For the last time: knitting is NOT the same thing as crochet!!!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: I'd like a knitted one of these:[Fark user image 750x1000]


I like how Bernie went back in time to watch himself be arrested....
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
posted too soon. Wanted to add:

Crochet is the one with one stick with a hook on the end. Knitting is the one with (usually) 2* straight sticks.

*or a circular needle. Or double-point needles.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That there is some crotchety crochet
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: *siiiiiiigh*

For the last time: knitting is NOT the same thing as crochet!!!


Yes, yes. I have a pussyhat. Still...Know whatahmean, know whatahmean, nudge nudge, wink, wink, know whatahmean, say no more? Say no more?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When someone tells you why buying GameStop stock at $370 a share is still a good deal:

wgntv.comView Full Size
 
