(BBC-US)   If you're disqualified from driving, taking your family to do their grocery shopping in a second hand ambulance with the lights flashing might draw attention   (bbc.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should have brought a doctor along in order to appear more legit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see a guy hitch hiking wearing nothing but a hospital gown and a cowboy hat definitely pick him up. Theres a story there you dont want to miss.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least he was giving the other drivers plenty of warning to stay clear.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do people that's stupid even make it into adulthood? Can you imagine what the house was look like? Many many times I have been ashamed to be human. This would be one of them.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a guess, but the people that got into that ambulance with him already knew what was going on.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shall refrain from the sirens.

/ CSB slashy -- I have to drive my recently deceased Dad's car around to keep it alive until I find someone to buy it and I have no idea how to sell a car. I do not and will never have a driver's license.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad used an old ambulance to tow his race car.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago I saw an old ambulance for sale and thought about getting it to get through traffic and stuff like that. But I knew it would be a dick move and would get me it trouble, still can dream about it though.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was a wee lad, I used to think an ambulance would be the ideal vehicle because you could drive fast and push a lot of buttons and have blinkey lights.

Maybe this guy is still 6 years old.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should have brought a doctor along in order to appear more legit...

[Fark user image 382x267]


Mug shot of driver
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have busybody fark faces ever stopped something important?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: How do people that's stupid even make it into adulthood? Can you imagine what the house was look like? Many many times I have been ashamed to be human. This would be one of them.


He is not stupid at all, it is just the repercussions for him are not going to be that bad for him.

So he might see a few months in prison and lose his job (if he has one)?

The job will be a shiatty no-skill job that requires little more than the ability to turn up and a pulse and the outsourced probation service will find him a new one when he gets out.

Any fines will just be taken from any wages so will look like an additional tax (if he gets a job), if he doesn't have a job then the fines just won't get paid.

The house will be social housing and the family won't be evicted because he went to prison.

The only way to make his life much worse after this is to go full Dickensian/USAian with the prison and aftermath and as a society we think that is just not humane.
 
