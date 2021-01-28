 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   No refund, no peace   (boredpanda.com) divider line
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got moxie
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*CK MY LIFE.

I want to marry this woman and have her babies.
Even though that's impossible, still.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was back in those innocent days when 4chan was still Chaotic Neutral.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on her. Butt that grandma tho.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
P-P-P-PS5!

/ I guess technically it'd be a reverse P-P-P-PS5!
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 842x1019]

This was back in those innocent days when 4chan was still Chaotic Neutral.


>implying any of that was in any way genuine
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was "Henry" ever as angry as "Steve?"

The Angriest Scammer I've Called (30 mins of rage)
Youtube 7mceb_t8EIs

/No he was not
//Because nobody will soon beat Steve for being 110% full-on mad
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate that website.
 
chorty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cool story brah.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA;
"Surprisingly, the authorities haven't responded after I reported the scam," Brittany told Bored Panda. "The only thing I've received are confirmations that my reports/complaints were filed."

I really hope that's sarcasm.

/and if yes, what's her Fark handle?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've thought of doing stuff like that.
I figured it'll probably attract unwanted attention to me and better scammers/hackers will take me as a challenge.
On my bucket list is to set up a foundation to deal with crap like this. An e-A Team.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am quite fond of formidible women (I married one).

Now I have a new crush.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I forgot to tell my husband that I had become a virtual vigilante.  But he just sighed and said, 'Oh, you!'"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whoever scams a scammer is a goddamn hero. Scammers should be beaten to a pulp. Low life scum.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*CK MY LIFE.

I want to marry this woman and have her babies.
Even though that's impossible, still.


Would you really want to marry someone stupid enough to fall for such an obvious scam in the first place, though? Also check out her artwork. Mind you, she says she's "self-taught" and it's nice of her to take the blame.

By the way, is there an PS5 Analogue Edition?
 
Elzar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone remind me how this savvy lady got into this whole predicament?

/ Sounds like consumer protection porn clickbait
// Dear Senator Warren, I never thought I would be writing this...
 
