(Twitter)   Don't understand stocks but are curious what's going on with Reddit, hedge fund managers and Gamestop stock? This thread breaks it down in a most hilarious manner
880 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 5:30 AM



7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  
The moral of this story is, sometimes when you bet, you lose.
And if you bet with someone else's money, sometimes you lose twice.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
Pretty much this.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
I see stonks in tiny violins making a killing the rest of this quarter.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Those poor hedge fund vultures.. won't anyone spare a thought for them?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Noice, Subby!
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  

pxlboy: Those poor hedge fund vultures.. won't anyone spare a thought for them?


Someone is shorting stonks of Thoughts & Prayers, LLC
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
God dammit. And here I was looking for a good investment opportunity for the last few weeks... I wonder if I can get in and see a decent return still...
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Daddy, what does ragrets mean?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.
 
ToughActinProlactin
53 minutes ago  
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: [Fark user image image 425x468]


Well, yes.

Just like everyone was laughing at Bear Stearns.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
if the hedge funds hadn't reacted to the short squeeze then they could have waited out the bubble.  too funny
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
45 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 361x268]

I see stonks in tiny violins making a killing the rest of this quarter.


Sigh.  Every time I see "stonks" my brain keeps reflexively trying to make it work with the artillery definition.

/mind you, a barrage or two could be useful now and again
 
starsrift
44 minutes ago  

cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.


Gamestop has been going the way of Blockbuster anyway, especially with the pandemic motivating everyone to digital download purchases, but that's just an accelerant. The only thing they were good for was the used market, and that's because people would buy new games at Wal-mart and finally get rid of them at Gamestop. Given their idiocy and shenanigans with their pandemic measures and whatnot, they've also been losing public. The hedge funders were completely right to short it.... until they overleveraged themselves.
 
Sasquach
41 minutes ago  
I wonder if the vast majority of the people pointlessly running this stock up realize they're going to lose the vast majority of the money they put in?

Glad to see stiggin' it didn't leave with Don...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.


Or. Maybe. The whole thing needs to die. And force us to find a different way of doing what ever the fark the stock market does. If anything.

/
Yes, yes, our retirement funds.
Yanking motion gif
 
Panatheist
38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: God dammit. And here I was looking for a good investment opportunity for the last few weeks... I wonder if I can get in and see a decent return still...


Lay low and wait to see this happen again as protest
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The moral of this story is, sometimes when you bet, you lose.
And if you bet with someone else's money, sometimes you lose twice.


People of privilege don't understand this, though. They believe they always deserve to win. Hence:

- When they gamble in financial markets and win, that's because they're smart and they deserve their winnings. When they lose, that means there were problems they couldn't control and they need a bailout (privatize rewards, socialize risks).

- When their candidate doesn't win, it's because the election was fake and the wrong people were voting. We need to make it much harder for the wrong people to vote, so the privileged people can continue winning, as expected.

- When they do wrong, they don't need to go to jail. Why would you want to ruin a life with such potential? It wasn't their fault. Their affluenza is to blame.

- The person slaving away at a hot griddle cooking their food doesn't deserve a living wage, because that might impact the almighty Shareholders (praise be unto Them). The privileged people deserve six and seven figure salaries for their hard "work" of sitting at a desk for eight hours and sending emails and listening to underlings give PowerPoint talks.
 
AmbassadorBooze
35 minutes ago  

cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.


Let it burn.  At least one of the funds is already begging for a bailout.  If I go to Vegas and lose my shirt, will big daddy government bail me out?  Hell, if the game stop Stonk tanks, will big daddy bailout the diamond hand wall street bets apes?  If both sides are not promised a bailout, no sides should have a bailout.  Burn the mother farkers.  Let diamond handed apes taste the tears of the hedge fund runners as they lose everything.  Then hand the hedge fund runners over to the people who's money they lost and let them eat them.  There is beauty in destruction.  And the destruction of the over masters is a rare type of beauty to observe.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.


And maybe 401K is stupid. And we shouldn't try to privatize Social security? And maybe should shore it up? And maybe everything the GOP comes up with is b.s.?
 
Panatheist
34 minutes ago  

cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.


That's right! We need to lick their boots harder not fight back! Everyone keep cowering in fear it's the "right thing to do"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I wonder if the vast majority of the people pointlessly running this stock up realize they're going to lose the vast majority of the money they put in?

Glad to see stiggin' it didn't leave with Don...


The ones that could afford to buy a couple shares with their RobinHood accounts, probably won't miss losing a few hundred dollars. They might have to wait a few months to buy that PS5. The ones that are dragging money out of their 401s and savings...well, those dumbasses will probably learn a very painful lesson.

I think, though, that this whole thing is showing that you definitely don't want to fight a 100 duck-sized horses.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.

Let it burn.  At least one of the funds is already begging for a bailout.  If I go to Vegas and lose my shirt, will big daddy government bail me out?  Hell, if the game stop Stonk tanks, will big daddy bailout the diamond hand wall street bets apes?  If both sides are not promised a bailout, no sides should have a bailout.  Burn the mother farkers.  Let diamond handed apes taste the tears of the hedge fund runners as they lose everything.  Then hand the hedge fund runners over to the people who's money they lost and let them eat them.  There is beauty in destruction.  And the destruction of the over masters is a rare type of beauty to observe.


Right, just like the fallout from the Bear Stearns and Lehman Bros. failures landed entirely on the managers and had no effects on anyone else.
 
Panatheist
32 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.


Good cause I had to cash money out. fark gambling your retirement so some capitalists can scrape more of your worth away
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.

And maybe 401K is stupid. And we shouldn't try to privatize Social security? And maybe should shore it up? And maybe everything the GOP comes up with is b.s.?


That's nice. Why don't you come back to the real world and deal with that first?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I wonder if the vast majority of the people pointlessly running this stock up realize they're going to lose the vast majority of the money they put in?

Glad to see stiggin' it didn't leave with Don...


I've never understood this.
So what if the stock tanks? Don't they now control the company?
Same goes to being upside down on a home. It's yours who cares if it isn't worth anything? 🤔
 
Felgraf
31 minutes ago  

cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.


Then perhaps the hedgefund should not take such a ridiculously risky position as shorting more stock of a company than actually exists
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sasquach: I wonder if the vast majority of the people pointlessly running this stock up realize they're going to lose the vast majority of the money they put in?

Glad to see stiggin' it didn't leave with Don...

I've never understood this.
So what if the stock tanks? Don't they now control the company?
Same goes to being upside down on a home. It's yours who cares if it isn't worth anything? 🤔


Well, unlike a stock certificate you can actually live in a home, so a home with no value still has utility. A piece of paper you bought for $50 that's now worth $0.01 has no utility.
 
strife
29 minutes ago  
TL;DR: hedge fund(s) made a huge bet against a company in which they not only lost, it also ate their asses in the process.

fark them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
29 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: waxbeans: Sasquach: I wonder if the vast majority of the people pointlessly running this stock up realize they're going to lose the vast majority of the money they put in?

Glad to see stiggin' it didn't leave with Don...

I've never understood this.
So what if the stock tanks? Don't they now control the company?
Same goes to being upside down on a home. It's yours who cares if it isn't worth anything? 🤔

Well, unlike a stock certificate you can actually live in a home, so a home with no value still has utility. A piece of paper you bought for $50 that's now worth $0.01 has no utility.


Everyone needs scratch paper now and again.
 
orbister
28 minutes ago  
I have a simple question:

If you have to borrow stocks to short sell them, how do you manage to borrow 130% of the available ones? Why isn't 100% the limit?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: qorkfiend: waxbeans: Sasquach: I wonder if the vast majority of the people pointlessly running this stock up realize they're going to lose the vast majority of the money they put in?

Glad to see stiggin' it didn't leave with Don...

I've never understood this.
So what if the stock tanks? Don't they now control the company?
Same goes to being upside down on a home. It's yours who cares if it isn't worth anything? 🤔

Well, unlike a stock certificate you can actually live in a home, so a home with no value still has utility. A piece of paper you bought for $50 that's now worth $0.01 has no utility.

Everyone needs scratch paper now and again.


If you want to buy scratch paper at $50 a sheet we should talk business.
 
lolmao500
27 minutes ago  
Funny when poor people ruin rich people, its market manipulation but when rich people ruin poor people, its ''free market at work''.

Fark hedge fund managers and fark rich people.
 
kayanlau
26 minutes ago  
So they ate the leopard's face?

When is the short due?
 
AmbassadorBooze
26 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: AmbassadorBooze: cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.

Let it burn.  At least one of the funds is already begging for a bailout.  If I go to Vegas and lose my shirt, will big daddy government bail me out?  Hell, if the game stop Stonk tanks, will big daddy bailout the diamond hand wall street bets apes?  If both sides are not promised a bailout, no sides should have a bailout.  Burn the mother farkers.  Let diamond handed apes taste the tears of the hedge fund runners as they lose everything.  Then hand the hedge fund runners over to the people who's money they lost and let them eat them.  There is beauty in destruction.  And the destruction of the over masters is a rare type of beauty to observe.

Right, just like the fallout from the Bear Stearns and Lehman Bros. failures landed entirely on the managers and had no effects on anyone else.


Well, they didn't hand over the fund managers to the people who's money they lost.  Maybe, if fund managers feared literally being torn limb from limb by an angry mob, they wouldn't get their funds into positions where some diamond handed smooth brains on reddit could bend them over a barrel.

There has been too much privitaizing gains and socializing losses, and not enough blood.  Fear and blood are the only way out now.  The diamond hand monkeys have entered the game, and now the Overmaster class is saying "not fair! Change the rules!".

The  Overmaster class created this golum and now it has turned on them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.


This is what I was thinking. Yes, Wall Street is rigged for the rich. But all of these losses probably mean it's the worker's retirement funds which will be screwed, not the rich money managers or hedge funds. I like AOC's and Warren's take on this, which is this Gamestop thing is only good because it exposes how broke the system is, and how badly regulation is needed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: waxbeans: Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.

And maybe 401K is stupid. And we shouldn't try to privatize Social security? And maybe should shore it up? And maybe everything the GOP comes up with is b.s.?

That's nice. Why don't you come back to the real world and deal with that first?


?
Explains.
The idea of ones retirement funds being in hands of private Enterprise shouldn't be attractive.
Not if you understand how making money works.
Private enterprises R always invested in maximizing profits off of their customers, even at the expense of other customers no longer doing business with them.
We're always told that the market should correct the above but that's not the case and I'm 47 years old and I know it's not the case it's just not the case end of the farking story.
 
AmbassadorBooze
24 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: waxbeans: Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.

And maybe 401K is stupid. And we shouldn't try to privatize Social security? And maybe should shore it up? And maybe everything the GOP comes up with is b.s.?

That's nice. Why don't you come back to the real world and deal with that first?


This is the real world.  Look around, a bunch of reddit morons are making hedge funds cry.  The monkeys have broken loose and they want snake meat.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: waxbeans: Sasquach: I wonder if the vast majority of the people pointlessly running this stock up realize they're going to lose the vast majority of the money they put in?

Glad to see stiggin' it didn't leave with Don...

I've never understood this.
So what if the stock tanks? Don't they now control the company?
Same goes to being upside down on a home. It's yours who cares if it isn't worth anything? 🤔

Well, unlike a stock certificate you can actually live in a home, so a home with no value still has utility. A piece of paper you bought for $50 that's now worth $0.01 has no utility.


Well. That was exactly my point on my second point.
But. To my first point.
Don't all the people holding that game stop stock now have a say in the company?
Otherwise. Is stock always meant to be sold at some point in time.
If that is the case then day trading is the whole purpose of stock and long-term holding of stock isn't actually something you should do?????????
Questions I have many many questions please answer
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

orbister: I have a simple question:

If you have to borrow stocks to short sell them, how do you manage to borrow 130% of the available ones? Why isn't 100% the limit?


Right? That seems like a stupid thing to allow?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
odinsposse
21 minutes ago  

orbister: I have a simple question:

If you have to borrow stocks to short sell them, how do you manage to borrow 130% of the available ones? Why isn't 100% the limit?


Not an expert but my understanding is when you borrow stocks you agree to return them at a set time. If you agree to borrow and return stocks at several different times you can borrow the same stock more than once for different deadlines.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: qorkfiend: AmbassadorBooze: cman: Not a good idea in the present political environment to engage in things that could be harmful to the economic environment. Stability, not instability, is what we should be seeking. Destroying hedge funds which have significant investments in pretty much everything would create the opportunity for further economic catastrophe. Things have gone bananas and we dont want it to continue that way.

Let it burn.  At least one of the funds is already begging for a bailout.  If I go to Vegas and lose my shirt, will big daddy government bail me out?  Hell, if the game stop Stonk tanks, will big daddy bailout the diamond hand wall street bets apes?  If both sides are not promised a bailout, no sides should have a bailout.  Burn the mother farkers.  Let diamond handed apes taste the tears of the hedge fund runners as they lose everything.  Then hand the hedge fund runners over to the people who's money they lost and let them eat them.  There is beauty in destruction.  And the destruction of the over masters is a rare type of beauty to observe.

Right, just like the fallout from the Bear Stearns and Lehman Bros. failures landed entirely on the managers and had no effects on anyone else.

Well, they didn't hand over the fund managers to the people who's money they lost.  Maybe, if fund managers feared literally being torn limb from limb by an angry mob, they wouldn't get their funds into positions where some diamond handed smooth brains on reddit could bend them over a barrel.

There has been too much privitaizing gains and socializing losses, and not enough blood.  Fear and blood are the only way out now.  The diamond hand monkeys have entered the game, and now the Overmaster class is saying "not fair! Change the rules!".

The  Overmaster class created this golum and now it has turned on them.


They haven't though, unless you think the GME price will stay up at its current valuation. When it comes back to earth it'll take the diamond-hand monkeys with it (and the Overmasters on that side won't be going with them, either. Basically all they've done is given Elon Musk a way to make a ton of money off their idiocy).

In any case, the point was that these kind of things can have cascading effects outside the people who were originally involved, and those effects are not limited to the people you personally believe are responsible.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

skinink: Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.

This is what I was thinking. Yes, Wall Street is rigged for the rich. But all of these losses probably mean it's the worker's retirement funds which will be screwed, not the rich money managers or hedge funds. I like AOC's and Warren's take on this, which is this Gamestop thing is only good because it exposes how broke the system is, and how badly regulation is needed.


Regulation. A good thing.
Now convince the stupid GOP. FML.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
20 minutes ago  
Serious question: What happens if the hedge fund goes bankrupt?

(Flippant question: How will hedges get funded in future? )
 
AmbassadorBooze
19 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Serious question: What happens if the hedge fund goes bankrupt?

(Flippant question: How will hedges get funded in future? )


Bailouts of course!
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: qorkfiend: waxbeans: Closed_Minded_Bastage: One way or another I see this as screwing with people's 401K's and stuff like that.

And maybe 401K is stupid. And we shouldn't try to privatize Social security? And maybe should shore it up? And maybe everything the GOP comes up with is b.s.?

That's nice. Why don't you come back to the real world and deal with that first?

?
Explains.
The idea of ones retirement funds being in hands of private Enterprise shouldn't be attractive.
Not if you understand how making money works.
Private enterprises R always invested in maximizing profits off of their customers, even at the expense of other customers no longer doing business with them.
We're always told that the market should correct the above but that's not the case and I'm 47 years old and I know it's not the case it's just not the case end of the farking story.


Asserting we should get rid of 401ks is living in a fantasy world, because a lot of people have them and that's not going anyway any time soon.
 
