(NPR)   Why the Brazil COVID mutation is very very bad news   (npr.org) divider line
    Immune system, virus expert Jeremy Luban, New coronavirus variants, dangerous set of mutations, first confirmed case of P.1, South Africa, Vaccination  
posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 6:32 AM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man that's a lot of mutations...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's time to be like Madagascar and just shut down everything?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Maybe it's time to be like Madagascar and just shut down everything?


Ten months ago.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Obligatory
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe encouraging everyone to get it and thus giving it hundreds of millions of hosts worth of opportunities to mutate was a bad idea.

Christ, Covid... there was one farking person in Brazil we were rooting for you to get and you didn't get him.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Man that's a lot of mutations...


Thank you. If the headline didn't have it, an early comment was the only hope we had for the universe's natural laws to remain in balance.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Man that's a lot of mutations...


If you roll the dice 100,000,000 times (infected people)with god knows how many more rolls inside each person, the odds are in your favor.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: born_yesterday: Man that's a lot of mutations...

If you roll the dice 100,000,000 times (infected people)with god knows how many more rolls inside each person, the odds are in your favor.


waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Maybe it's time to be like Madagascar and just shut down everything?


I really don't understand why Trump didn't initiate martial law in January.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
corona and flu vaccine every year it is.  Because motherfarkers can't  just stay home and wear a mask.

The window is closing or closed to make this go away.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: corona and flu vaccine every year it is.  Because motherfarkers can't  just stay home and wear a mask.

The window is closing or closed to make this go away.


If their fears are correct, and (re)infection is possible even in the vaccinated, then COVID is already mutating faster than we can produce vaccines.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why you are reading this --

The US used to proactively monitor the world's epidemics and work diligently to nip these things in the bud -- both as "the right thing to do" and for the practicality of not endangering the American public.

For some unexplained reason that long tradition was thrown out a few years ago.  It must have to do with cancel culture.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Maybe encouraging everyone to get it and thus giving it hundreds of millions of hosts worth of opportunities to mutate was a bad idea.

Christ, Covid... there was one farking person in Brazil we were rooting for you to get and you didn't get him.


Thank you, yes! This is why the "herd immunity" (aka "Let it run wild") strategy was so idiotic. And it gave the virus an advantage in the race against vaccine development/deployment.

Oh, well. At least the economy is doing well, right?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Why you are reading this --

The US used to proactively monitor the world's epidemics and work diligently to nip these things in the bud -- both as "the right thing to do" and for the practicality of not endangering the American public.

For some unexplained reason that long tradition was thrown out a few years ago.  It must have to do with cancel culture.


It was part of the undoing of everything the bla guy did. That's the explanation - racism.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: OldRod: Maybe it's time to be like Madagascar and just shut down everything?

I really don't understand why Trump didn't initiate martial law in January.


Eight words too many.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid is just waiting for his buddies, war, famine and death.
Famine will show up with the ecological collapse that ocean acidification is kicking off. War will make the scene when billions go hungry, and death is always just around the corner.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: DarnoKonrad: corona and flu vaccine every year it is.  Because motherfarkers can't  just stay home and wear a mask.

The window is closing or closed to make this go away.

If their fears are correct, and (re)infection is possible even in the vaccinated, then COVID is already mutating faster than we can produce vaccines.


The figuring on the vaccines is fuzzy.  For the vaccine to count as being "whatever percent effective" it means the vaccinated have zero symptoms of Covid.

The vaccine can still contribute to your rapid and fairly-effective immune response even if you do get symptoms.  It would mean you still get sick but don't get as sick as you might have otherwise.

/wear your masks
//get your vaccines
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All we had to do was stay home for three or four weeks and pay everyone for doing it. A lot cheaper and shorter than what we are going thorough.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: All we had to do was stay home for three or four weeks and pay everyone for doing it. A lot cheaper and shorter than what we are going thorough.


The US could not have stopped this.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Covid is just waiting for his buddies, war, famine and death.
Famine will show up with the ecological collapse that ocean acidification is kicking off. War will make the scene when billions go hungry, and death is always just around the corner.


But I was told in yesterday's thread about the "Doomsday clock", which encompasses all of the things you mention, that it's useless and no one should pay attention to it.  That seemed to be the overwhelming consensus in the comments.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Jairzinho: All we had to do was stay home for three or four weeks and pay everyone for doing it. A lot cheaper and shorter than what we are going thorough.

The US could not have stopped this.


The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, out of any country. Not per capita - gross. Trump's sabotage of the federal government and gross incompetence killed somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans. It did not have to be like this.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here's an idea you farkwits...

Stop farking TRAVELLING AROUND THE WORLD!
Stop gatherings!
Start wearing a farking mask!

You know, start acting like farking adults, and maybe help stop spreading this farking thing so we get a chance to vaccinate for it.

Then go back to being idiot spoiled children screaming "BUT I WANNA!!!"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: BafflerMeal: Jairzinho: All we had to do was stay home for three or four weeks and pay everyone for doing it. A lot cheaper and shorter than what we are going thorough.

The US could not have stopped this.

The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, out of any country. Not per capita - gross. Trump's sabotage of the federal government and gross incompetence killed somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans. It did not have to be like this.


All of that is true. However, locking down the US would not have prevented the worldwide pandemic or any of the recent worrying mutations.  It could have been much better in the US, bit it would not have stopped *this*.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1)who the hell travels to Brazil during a worldwide pandemic?  I hope being on the beach in Rio for a few days was worth the thousands of people you will kill.
2)I told a friend when this all started it'll be 2-3 years before things go back to "normal".  Now I'm not so sure.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: All we had to do was stay home for three or four weeks and pay everyone for doing it. A lot cheaper and shorter than what we are going thorough.


But capitalism in short-term profits!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [nexlan.com image 800x668]

Covid is just waiting for his buddies, war, famine and death.
Famine will show up with the ecological collapse that ocean acidification is kicking off. War will make the scene when billions go hungry, and death is always just around the corner.


If we cull about 75% of the population, famine, war don't have to show up.

For argument, if 75% are going to die from plague, famine, and war, wouldn't it be better to have 75% of the population painlessly euthanized?  Make it a random lottery.  Or give life preference to the essential people?  Wouldn't a painless, orderly culling be better than starvation or being shot in the gut?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Toxophil: [nexlan.com image 800x668]

Covid is just waiting for his buddies, war, famine and death.
Famine will show up with the ecological collapse that ocean acidification is kicking off. War will make the scene when billions go hungry, and death is always just around the corner.

If we cull about 75% of the population, famine, war don't have to show up.

For argument, if 75% are going to die from plague, famine, and war, wouldn't it be better to have 75% of the population painlessly euthanized?  Make it a random lottery.  Or give life preference to the essential people?  Wouldn't a painless, orderly culling be better than starvation or being shot in the gut?


Calm the fark down Mao Zedong.
 
Big Maya [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If we cull about 75% of the population, famine, war don't have to show up.

For argument, if 75% are going to die from plague, famine, and war, wouldn't it be better to have 75% of the population painlessly euthanized?  Make it a random lottery.  Or give life preference to the essential people?  Wouldn't a painless, orderly culling be better than starvation or being shot in the gut?


I'm pretty sure none of that would be necessary if rich people would give a fraction of a damn about trying to fix things, but I suppose culling the poors is more likely to actually happen.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: Toxophil: Covid is just waiting for his buddies, war, famine and death.
Famine will show up with the ecological collapse that ocean acidification is kicking off. War will make the scene when billions go hungry, and death is always just around the corner.

But I was told in yesterday's thread about the "Doomsday clock", which encompasses all of the things you mention, that it's useless and no one should pay attention to it.  That seemed to be the overwhelming consensus in the comments.


I think a lot of farkers are in the "smoke 'em if you got 'em" camp when it comes to global catastrophes... even the avoidable ones.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does it cause baldness in your nether regions?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Big Maya: AmbassadorBooze: If we cull about 75% of the population, famine, war don't have to show up.

For argument, if 75% are going to die from plague, famine, and war, wouldn't it be better to have 75% of the population painlessly euthanized?  Make it a random lottery.  Or give life preference to the essential people?  Wouldn't a painless, orderly culling be better than starvation or being shot in the gut?

I'm pretty sure none of that would be necessary if rich people would give a fraction of a damn about trying to fix things, but I suppose culling the poors is more likely to actually happen.


The problem with culling the 'poors' is like a rotten onion.

- you reduce the workforce for the jobs that no rich person wants
- you reduce the size of the wealth division, so the wealthy now have to compare only to themselves...
- when everyone is richer than god, money means virtually nothing, so prices skyrocket to the point it has meaning again
- some of those 'rich assholes' are on the lower end of the spectrum, so they now become the 'poors', which is essential for the 'rich' to feel superiour...
 
gimlet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Enjoy your daily dose of fear folks!
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Didn't Bolsanaro say that catching the Coronavirus was gay?

Does this mean that Brazil is super gay now?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Does it cause baldness in your nether regions?


Well your Mom waxes so I don't know, I'll check your sister this afternoon and get back to you.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We should send all the infected people to China. China seems to have a handle on the virus. They should have all of the strains for their research. I'm sure they have the best facilities and protocols for handling these dangerous viruses.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Toxophil: [nexlan.com image 800x668]

Covid is just waiting for his buddies, war, famine and death.
Famine will show up with the ecological collapse that ocean acidification is kicking off. War will make the scene when billions go hungry, and death is always just around the corner.

If we cull about 75% of the population, famine, war don't have to show up.

For argument, if 75% are going to die from plague, famine, and war, wouldn't it be better to have 75% of the population painlessly euthanized?  Make it a random lottery.  Or give life preference to the essential people?  Wouldn't a painless, orderly culling be better than starvation or being shot in the gut?


Thanos?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know how there are "warm up" or "opening" acts for pop music concerts? Well, 2020 was just the opening act. Hang on to your straps, folks, we're in for a fun time this year!

/not Jeremiah
//not Cassandra*
///not Nostradamus


*  but I did date somebody named Cassandra for a while. She was hawt. Needles to say, she dropped me like a rotten potato. <sigh>
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I give civilization about 3 more years.

Have fun while you can.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [nexlan.com image 800x668]

Covid is just waiting for his buddies, war, famine and death.
Famine will show up with the ecological collapse that ocean acidification is kicking off. War will make the scene when billions go hungry, and death is always just around the corner.


War, famine and death have been here since forever, as has pestilence. Take your apocalyptic death cult somewhere else.
 
