 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTNV Las Vegas)   Hey, I don't know you, and this is crazy, but here's my number, so text me if you want your panties back ♡, maybe? Bonus: Deviant-eyed-deviant mugshot trifecta complete   (ktnv.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Police, Security, Surveillance, hotel worker, hotel security, 20-year-old Trevor Savok, Crime, Security guard  
•       •       •

1303 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2021 at 8:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Maybe he had a fly on his nose and was giving it the stink eye.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That is the most cockeyed plan ever conceived. That boy was just not seein' straight. Took his eye off the ball he did.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See? This is what happens when you abuse the sliders on a character generator.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deviant eyed?  Appearance doesn't determine character, actions do, and this guys landed himself a jackpot and a Fark headline.

/divergent eyed
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Savok... Is that Vulcan?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocky the Flying Squirrel:  That trick never works
Bullwinkle J. Moose:  This time it will.  Watch
Natasha LaFemme:  Ha ha! Trick on you.  I don' vere pahnties.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is "girls" in quotation marks in the article?
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' guy really has fallen on hard times.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The security officer contacted Savok and read him his Miranda rights. Savok reportedly admitted stealing the AirPods but denied taking the underwear.

Okay.  This is normal.
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot, subby. Now I'm going to have that blecchy song in my head all day, while thinking about USA's female Olympic swimmers. Actually, that isn't such a bad thing. Never mind. Carry on.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheSopwithTurtle: Why is "girls" in quotation marks in the article?


Because they were really women?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm keepin' my eye on you, baby!  And you, too, sweetheart!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who's Laughlin now?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His partner in crime still on the loose
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's probably looking at 90 days in jail - and an old woman playing nickel slots over there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alright guys that's enough for today
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't contact hotel security, contact the police.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Johnny Galecki really went downhill after Big Bang Theory...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 400x500]
He's probably looking at 90 days in jail - and an old woman playing nickel slots over there.


Now he's looking....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 320x240]


I was waitin' for this....kuddos.
 
RepoManTSM [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"text me if you want your panties back" and had a hand-drawn picture of a heart on the note."

I bet he thinks he's a perfect gentleman and is mad at the "Chads" of the world for getting all the ladies.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder what he's doing with those panties. Is he wearing them? Is he huffing them? Using them to buff out is cherry '95 Chevy Camaro?

Details people, we need details in our news articles!
 
angryjd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This man clearly lacks perspective.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

angryjd: This man clearly lacks perspective.


Yeah, but at the same time has a lot of hutzpah and a go-get-em attitude. Gotta give credit where it's due.

I mean he thought it out somewhat. "Get a job at a hotel so he can break into rooms and rummage through the suitcases and drawers".  He just didn't think it all the way through.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 400x500]
He's probably looking at 90 days in jail - and an old woman playing nickel slots over there.


If you ever wondered what a panty sniffer would look like, wonder no more.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Look, eye dont wanna get crossways over this thing. Eye'm sure we can see our way to some sort of resolution."
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
farm3.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder if the person who gave him this hickey is comfortable with him trying to see other girls (or at least their undergarments) on the side.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WAIT - Is this the wonky eye trifecta?
I think so.
Hell yes!!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dinosaursrock: [Fark user image 400x500]

I wonder if the person who gave him this hickey is comfortable with him trying to see other girls (or at least their undergarments) on the side.



That's from the house-cleaning vacuum. He sucked his own neck with it. Like this clown would have someone give him a hickey...well, then again...he might be able to pay a hooker for it....who knows?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.