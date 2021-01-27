 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Trading on GameStop to be stopped   (boston.com) divider line
101
•       •       •

1973 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 27 Jan 2021 at 10:07 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bullshiat. Traders have been manipulating since always. Just because it's a small informal group, betting against a rich established group shouldn't mean a damn thing. But here we are.  It does matter since some rich people are threatened for betting against a company.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aww that's cute. Rich people having rich people problems and don't like it.

Oh well, anyway
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Out of concern for the small investor getting hurt because they don't know what they are doing.

Uh huh, yeah.

Your hedge funds extended themselves too far on short stocks and are pulling out all the stops to try and stop bleeding billions of dollars.

We see who your god is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Activist investors have been taking control of companies for a very long time, the only difference here is that instead of a handful of rich investors banding together privately you've got hundreds, if not thousands, of ordinary folks joining together publicly. Eventually there will be a race for the exits as those folks look to recoup their investments and/or take some tendies. Will game stop continue to exist after that? Who knows.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guy who has no ability to do that says what?
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Activist investors have been taking control of companies for a very long time, the only difference here is that instead of a handful of rich investors banding together privately you've got hundreds, if not thousands, of ordinary folks joining together publicly. Eventually there will be a race for the exits as those folks look to recoup their investments and/or take some tendies. Will game stop continue to exist after that? Who knows.


That happens  Friday when the short buy is due. If things continue like they are it's going to be an interesting day.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cowsaregoodeating: fragMasterFlash: Activist investors have been taking control of companies for a very long time, the only difference here is that instead of a handful of rich investors banding together privately you've got hundreds, if not thousands, of ordinary folks joining together publicly. Eventually there will be a race for the exits as those folks look to recoup their investments and/or take some tendies. Will game stop continue to exist after that? Who knows.

That happens  Friday when the short buy is due. If things continue like they are it's going to be an interesting day.


Why do you believe this?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cowsaregoodeating: fragMasterFlash: Activist investors have been taking control of companies for a very long time, the only difference here is that instead of a handful of rich investors banding together privately you've got hundreds, if not thousands, of ordinary folks joining together publicly. Eventually there will be a race for the exits as those folks look to recoup their investments and/or take some tendies. Will game stop continue to exist after that? Who knows.

That happens  Friday when the short buy is due. If things continue like they are it's going to be an interesting day.


Go to Google and tell me the dates that option trades expire.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shameful. This isn't pump and dump or market manipulation. Suspending trading is the rich capitalists protecting the rich capitalists from their own bad decisions and stigginit to the proles in the process. DON'T CHALLENGE THE CAPITALIST CLASS
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The market is 100% manipulated. From Central Bank manipulation to WSB manipulation and everything in between. Fark off. Let us gamble.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't rip off the con men... that's a crime or something.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of when Susan Collins was very concerned that people were crowdfunding against her reelection.

I'm going to buy a few shares of AMC, not because I think I'm going to get rich, but to send a message. The people trying to short sell this are pro pandemic and trying to make a buck off the crisis, anti-free market and basically all around disgusting people.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No basis in reality"?  We've decided that matters?  Has anyone told Netflix, or Uber?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL no it won't. Shut up.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size

cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see them do this without it looking like protecting or bailing out hedge funds. Really don't see how they could though.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: cowsaregoodeating: fragMasterFlash: Activist investors have been taking control of companies for a very long time, the only difference here is that instead of a handful of rich investors banding together privately you've got hundreds, if not thousands, of ordinary folks joining together publicly. Eventually there will be a race for the exits as those folks look to recoup their investments and/or take some tendies. Will game stop continue to exist after that? Who knows.

That happens  Friday when the short buy is due. If things continue like they are it's going to be an interesting day.

Go to Google and tell me the dates that option trades expire.


January options close Friday, not every option.

Not to mention there is a difference between a put option and a straight short sale of the underlying security.

Short sales are really only limited to the exposure your broker is willing to tolerate. They aren't necessarily calendar limited. Margin calls hitting when the security rises above certain thresholds are the bigger issue. You can get wiped out on any day of the month.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While some individual retail investors have reportedly made huge financial gains on GameStop's surge, Galvin says he's concerned about the ones who could take hits.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're rules got bent, not broken, and you are now at risk. Everyone can see through your BS.
On the other hand, I was happy watching GameStop sink after they gave me $2.25 for 18 games. Those smelly teenagers drive a hard bargain.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Shameful. This isn't pump and dump or market manipulation. Suspending trading is the rich capitalists protecting the rich capitalists from their own bad decisions and stigginit to the proles in the process. DON'T CHALLENGE THE CAPITALIST CLASS


HOLD FOR TAKEOFF, HOLD!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But according to Galvin, the frenzy is also a risk to smaller, "unsophisticated" investors who are looking to make a profit off GameStop's volatile run up.

Fark user imageView Full Size


banding together to cynically move the market is good for me but not for thee? they're just pissed now average people have the tech and information to get in on the money they've been stealing forever. 

/i cast my fark you wall street vote w a little GameStop, AMC and Bed Bath and Beyond late yesterday
//sold GME at $323 this afternoon
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have zero sympathy for the hedge funds.  But...

I can easily see how this tactic could be weaponized, either by the hedge funds themselves, or state actors.  They need to get it under control, but there also have to be some limits on the short side.  As I understand it, they're shorting more shares than exist which just seems like the credit default swap problem all over again.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did they run out of BattleToads? WTF is going on?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Naido: "No basis in reality"


Pretty much my view of the market for four years but it goes on.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Privatize gains.  Socialize losses.

/applicable only to the rich
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just hope the GME board gets smart and issues a few million new shares before this cycle ends.  They can stem their cash flow issues for the next few years.  Pay off any existing debt in the process, too.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It has no basis in reality."


Like most other shiat happening on the stock market does?

Get f*cked.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mentat: I have zero sympathy for the hedge funds.  But...

I can easily see how this tactic could be weaponized, either by the hedge funds themselves, or state actors.  They need to get it under control, but there also have to be some limits on the short side.  As I understand it, they're shorting more shares than exist which just seems like the credit default swap problem all over again.


It's already been weaponized. Don't your remember "vulture capitalism"?

I think one of these groups was only shorting GME so they could buy the company even cheaper. How is that not WORSE than what reddit is doing?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mentat: I have zero sympathy for the hedge funds.  But...

I can easily see how this tactic could be weaponized, either by the hedge funds themselves, or state actors.  They need to get it under control, but there also have to be some limits on the short side.  As I understand it, they're shorting more shares than exist which just seems like the credit default swap problem all over again.


Yeah, it really makes you think how easy it would be for a shady fund to task a handful of people to run a few dozen loud Reddit sockpuppet accounts and direct the mob to kill their competition and pump their investments. And if I'm thinking of this, it probably already happened a long time ago.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Awwwww.... a bunch of gamers who gamed the system and beat you at your own game with gamestop are not stopping. Cry me a river.

The entire stock market and credit system could collapse Tyler Durden style for all I care.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
F*ck you. You probably lost money.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a result, two major investment funds that were shorting GameStop effectively abandoned their bids Wednesday, both taking massive financial losses.

Works for me.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Mentat: I have zero sympathy for the hedge funds.  But...

I can easily see how this tactic could be weaponized, either by the hedge funds themselves, or state actors.  They need to get it under control, but there also have to be some limits on the short side.  As I understand it, they're shorting more shares than exist which just seems like the credit default swap problem all over again.

It's already been weaponized. Don't your remember "vulture capitalism"?

I think one of these groups was only shorting GME so they could buy the company even cheaper. How is that not WORSE than what reddit is doing?


It's making rich people feel sad and anxious!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"They don't really understand what they're doing. I think small-time investors like that, unsophisticated investors, are going to be hurt."


Well, shiat, better put a suspension on the Republican Party if that's the rule now.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The lower classes are getting uppity, take away their toy - Some Wall Street jackass
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mentat: I have zero sympathy for the hedge funds.  But...

I can easily see how this tactic could be weaponized, either by the hedge funds themselves, or state actors. They need to get it under control, but there also have to be some limits on the short side.  As I understand it, they're shorting more shares than exist which just seems like the credit default swap problem all over again.


You make it sound like this hasn't been the standard operational procedure of capitalist stock markets since they were invented.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trading Places 2?
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some people 'bout to learn the meaning of the phrases "regulatory capture" and "Democrats are the party of the Little Man."
 
Northern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Bullshiat. Traders have been manipulating since always. Just because it's a small informal group, betting against a rich established group shouldn't mean a damn thing. But here we are.  It does matter since some rich people are threatened for betting against a company.


Rich entitled ivy league grads shorted Game Stop and had their butts hurt when the call came in and they had to cover the spread.
Now they can barely afford to have their third yacht bathrooms renovated in imported marble, and make the storage payments to the warehouse outside Geneva airport sheltering the Rembrandt and Monet from the IRS.  Clearly this is unacceptable.  They need a multi-million dollar bailout, a tax cut, and obviously special powers over the stock market when they are wrong and lose money.
The rest of us need to do our part and accept losses when the wealthy make huge bets and trash the economy for everyone.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wallstreet bets are on a war path now. They do not care if they lose their money, they want to see everything burn. I say good for them.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is a terrible idea and will only hurt the people he purports to want to protect.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hedge funds mad because they got the barrel rolls but no free Wii strap.

Sorry you didn't see the invisible hand of the free market but it's invisible. And I hope there are many more crowdsourced schemes to fistfark you swine.
 
AbstractDatabase
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
BuT iTs DaNgErOuS tO tHe MaRkEtPlAcE.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They better not. I'm jumping in the fire tomorrow.

/Gotta get me tendies!!
 
wantingout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so why is the Massachusetts secretary of state involved?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The fact that over 140% of the shares were shorted. Needs transparency.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But Lupins.....
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Wallstreet bets are on a war path now. They do not care if they lose their money, they want to see everything burn. I say good for them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We need Sen Warren to clean house.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Their tears are delicious.
 
