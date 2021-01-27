 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Prince George RCMP are looking for driver after video of stunt is posted online. The rest of Prince George is also looking for the driver to give him a big high five   (quesnelobserver.com) divider line
    More: Cool, English-language films, High school, The Dukes of Hazzard, Prince George, Sorrell Booke, news release, College, James Best  
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Think they have blocked off the jump yet?

/it's only an hour drive from here
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thread is useless without pics video.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Most Canadian story of the week" from a few years ago: Prince George RCMP arrest suspect fleeing on ice floe
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: This thread is useless without pics video.


It's at the bottom of the page with the story on it.
https://www.facebook.com/688827031/vi​d​eos/10157596589037032/
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: This thread is useless without pics video.


Prince George RCMP investigating College Heights vehicle fence jumper - Jan. 26, 2021
Youtube aHvIoD0HgAs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Gordon
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That's Gordon


No, it's Gordie.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Judging by the ruts he landed in, this isn't the first jump over that fence.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Blame the government for not plowing the road, properly marking a dangerous situation, and where is the signage discouraging vehicle althletics.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Address where one can attempt this themselves helpfully included.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have caught more air in my car at 16 but with bonus sparks from the undercarriage at night.  Just found my favorite railroad crossing.  But this was before cameras or electricity or high fives.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gopher321: vudukungfu: That's Gordon

No, it's Gordie.


Nahh. That's Gord, eh.
 
