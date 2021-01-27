 Skip to content
(infotel.ca)   Canadian police help a trespasser escape from a house, as they do   (infotel.ca) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better than trying to escape from a police car.....

Worlds Dumbest Criminals: The Failed Great Escape
Youtube 8PAlRWJc-U4
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The burglar rubs the pudding on his face....
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, that's some big dog they have if a deer can fit through the doggie door.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, deer.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
American police, it appears, help them trespass INTO the house
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: The burglar rubs the pudding on his face....


I've seen videos of them slipping through very small doggy doors. I don't understand why all doggy doors don't have locks.  If people would lock them, this would not be a problem.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would expect people from a frozen land to have more substantial doggy doors. Insulated and locking.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rare consecutive British Columbia trifecta in play.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
D'Oh Re Mi
Youtube zPrI8db74kA
 
