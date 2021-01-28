 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Even his wife doesn't like the vibrating house   (kfor.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry family, but our society has deemed that fossil fuel companies' profits are more important than ensuring human comfort and survival.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So basically, "We are operating legally so go duck yourself."

Nice.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She prefers "doing the laundry"?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/the heart wants what the heart wants
 
