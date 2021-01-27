 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Spike belts don't always work the way police want them to   (krqe.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd much rather have my tires accidentally flattened than to accidentally take a .40 caliber slug to the chest.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mr_a: I'd much rather have my tires accidentally flattened than to accidentally take a .40 caliber slug to the chest.


Either could kill you. Or not.

Surviving each would depend on luck and some skills, I would think.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two vehicles with lights flashing behind the UPS trucks, those idiots should have pulled over and let the police pass.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When did we start calling spike strips, "spike belts"?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd say they work exactly as intended. They're just not a particularly pinpoint-accurate tool.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: NMSP State police say they do pay for damages to vehicles that become unintended victims of the spike belt.

Nice lie. A lot more likely they'll find some bullshiat charges to send the UPS driver to prison for a few years. Or just put him on the ground and empty their guns into his skull if he's black.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Surviving each would depend on luck and some skills, I would think.


Spike strips are designed to let air out at a rate that won't cause a catastrophic failure of the tire.  You don't hit one and have a blowout, you hit one and get a very flat tire in short order.  I only think that I know this because I've watched COPS a lot.  That doesn't mean that a driver won't still take risks that might be hazardous, of course.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
dat belt...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'd say they work exactly as intended. They're just not a particularly pinpoint-accurate tool.


Spike strips, the grenades of police work.
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: FTFA: NMSP State police say they do pay for damages to vehicles that become unintended victims of the spike belt.

Nice lie. A lot more likely they'll find some bullshiat charges to send the UPS driver to prison for a few years. Or just put him on the ground and empty their guns into his skull if he's black.


"What can blue do to you?"
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: FTFA: NMSP State police say they do pay for damages to vehicles that become unintended victims of the spike belt.

Nice lie. A lot more likely they'll find some bullshiat charges to send the UPS driver to prison for a few years. Or just put him on the ground and empty their guns into his skull if he's black.


Just charge the truck and its contents with a crime, confiscate it all, and leave the driver in the desert.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: fnordfocus: FTFA: NMSP State police say they do pay for damages to vehicles that become unintended victims of the spike belt.

Nice lie. A lot more likely they'll find some bullshiat charges to send the UPS driver to prison for a few years. Or just put him on the ground and empty their guns into his skull if he's black.

Just charge the truck and its contents with a crime, confiscate it all, and leave the driver in the desert.


In ABQ, they would also shoot the driver, and the truck for being brown...The police like themselves some
gun play there..
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: mr_a: I'd much rather have my tires accidentally flattened than to accidentally take a .40 caliber slug to the chest.

Either could kill you. Or not.

Surviving each would depend on luck and some skills, I would think.


What exactly are the skills that enable one to survive a bullet to the chest???
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: [Fark user image 425x377]


As long as they aren't radioactive..
 
