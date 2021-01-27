 Skip to content
(Slash Gear)   The newest Mars Rover, "Perseverance" is set to land on Mars February 18th. Hot Wheels will release a toy version beforehand, so kids of every age can reenact the landing   (slashgear.com) divider line
    More: scale replica, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Hot Wheels, NASA, Mars Exploration Rover, Mars Science Laboratory, Space exploration  
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feet, not meters, kids.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's beforehand, wouldn't that just be enact the landing?
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Decent album if you're into nazi death metal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Give my regards to the girl with the mousy hair.
 
proton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel the name Perseverance kinds of jinks the mission. How about "I got two days to operate" in Hebrew and then let it defy expectations.
/nothing can beat the GOAT Curiosity
upload.wikimedia.org Curiosity of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) mission by NASA, was launched November 26, 2011[13][14] and landed at the Aeolis Palus plain near Aeolis Mons (informally "Mount Sharp")[15][16][17][18] in Gale Crater on August 6, 2012.[19][20][21] The Curiosity rover is still operational as of January 2021.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 740x308]

/obscure?


Rule 34!!
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size

Oblig
 
