(NPR)   Ever heard of the "Birthday Rule?" Did you know your newborn baby must be on both parents health insurance or she won't be covered? Just another case for single payer
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Counterpoint: They give condoms away for free at planned parenthood
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'd think the parents would find out this shiat before having a baby.   Guess it's just me.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whidbey: You'd think the parents would find out this shiat before having a baby.   Guess it's just me.


Yes, but insurance companies actively hide this stuff so that it's hard to find.  And then when there is a problem, instead of solving it, they will give people the runaround in the hopes that they will pay more than obligated.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had a conversation with HR well on advance to make sure we had everything set and what we had to do after.  A competent HR person would ask if both.parents had insurance and alert them.  Then again...HR.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shelshissus?

I once had to pay something like $5000 for a (botched) sinus surgery because half the surgical team wasn't in my network or some bullshiat reason. I didn't find out until months later. It's a farking madhouse designed to overwhelm you.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

potierrh: whidbey: You'd think the parents would find out this shiat before having a baby.   Guess it's just me.

Yes, but insurance companies actively hide this stuff so that it's hard to find.  And then when there is a problem, instead of solving it, they will give people the runaround in the hopes that they will pay more than obligated.


I think that given the cost of having a newborn, I would still check.  : )
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reading that made my head hurt. As a Brit the procedure here is:

1: Have baby.
2: Leave hospital.
3: Er....
4: That's it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Shelshissus?

I once had to pay something like $5000 for a (botched) sinus surgery because half the surgical team wasn't in my network or some bullshiat reason. I didn't find out until months later. It's a farking madhouse designed to overwhelm you.


For my hernia surgery last fall, the anesthesia company wasn't in network. They knew that going I'm, I knew that going in. I mean, the hospital was in network, the surgeon, everybody else was in network.
Insurance said "we'll only pay the in-network rates." Anesthesia said "we won't balance bill you for out-of-network, only your co-pays and deductibles."
The insurance paid the Medicare rate and. I gave the anesthesia company permission to appeal, since I'm the policyholder. Turns out, if I read the response right, the anesthesia company was supposed to get pre-approval for the in-network reimbursement.
So far, I haven't had to pay anything, and the hospital and surgeon used up my deductible and out-of-pocket limits. The anesthesia company is appealing again. I'm "meh" so far, I would have thought they'd have known something like that. Still waiting for the other shoe to drop.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When my kid was born 12 years ago I paid one $25 copay for the whole deal.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Reading that made my head hurt. As a Brit the procedure here is:

1: Have baby.
2: Leave hospital.
3: Er....
4: That's it.


Yep, first world countries have this down pat, one day maybe the US can rise up and join us eh?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recently got a health insurance sales license and this wasn't even covered.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if both parents share a birthday?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I just remembered I had a double insurance thing years ago. I made a claim on my house insurance, a few thousand pounds, and then after I got the cheque I found I had another house insurance policy running, through my bank account I think. When they found out or I told them (can't remember) they just talked to each other and split the payout, so one insurer just reimbursed the other for half my claim. I didn't have to do a thing.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: I had a conversation with HR well on advance to make sure we had everything set and what we had to do after.  A competent HR person would ask if both.parents had insurance and alert them.  Then again...HR.


Competent HR relies on competent (or even up front) insurers.

I can speak from first hand experience that is a rare thing. I have seen insurance companies do some dirty shiat.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: What if both parents share a birthday?


Then it is down to which parent has the longest third toe.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF do the parents birthdays have to do with anything? That is about the most asinine rule I've ever heard of.

I'm generally not a fan of socialism, but stuff like this makes you wonder.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in almost exactly the same situation 10 years ago (kid in NICU for a week).  My insurance was better, didn't give them info about wife's insurance, everything was fine. Her birthday *is* 5 years and 11 days after mine.  Never occurred to me to feel lucky until just now.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Carter Pewterschmidt: What if both parents share a birthday?

Then it is down to which parent has the longest third toe.


It's like a push on a football bet. They give you back that month's premium and walk away.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: potierrh: whidbey: You'd think the parents would find out this shiat before having a baby.   Guess it's just me.

Yes, but insurance companies actively hide this stuff so that it's hard to find.  And then when there is a problem, instead of solving it, they will give people the runaround in the hopes that they will pay more than obligated.

I think that given the cost of having a newborn, I would still check.  : )


Why would your insurer know or care about some other company's policy that covers someone else?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"When an insurance company finds out that a baby is in the NICU, then it's a red flag," Burke says. "They are going to look for ways to cut their losses."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought the rule was n/2 + 7.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

enry: I had a conversation with HR well on advance to make sure we had everything set and what we had to do after.  A competent HR person would ask if both.parents had insurance and alert them.  Then again...HR.



LOL.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: You'd think the parents would find out this shiat before having a baby.   Guess it's just me.


How could a person possibly even know to ask about something like this? It's absolutely crazy.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Reading that made my head hurt. As a Brit the procedure here is:

1: Have baby.
2: Leave hospital.
3: Er....
4: That's it.


2.5: fit newborn with 'British teeth' baby braces to ensure a fine British smile.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Reading that made my head hurt. As a Brit the procedure here is:

1: Have baby.
2: Leave hospital.
3: Er....
4: That's it.


Yeah, but we have SO much more freedom than you do. Or so I'm told.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: potierrh: whidbey: You'd think the parents would find out this shiat before having a baby.   Guess it's just me.

Yes, but insurance companies actively hide this stuff so that it's hard to find.  And then when there is a problem, instead of solving it, they will give people the runaround in the hopes that they will pay more than obligated.

I think that given the cost of having a newborn, I would still check.  : )


Part of the problem is that you ask four people, and get five different answers.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: "When an insurance company finds out that a baby is in the NICU, then it's a red flag," Burke says. "They are going to look for ways to cut their losses."
<breaking bad.jpg>

<breaking bad.jpg>

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've said it before: insurance is a system where you pay the insurance company money, and they keep it.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mr_a: WTF do the parents birthdays have to do with anything? That is about the most asinine rule I've ever heard of.

I'm generally not a fan of socialism, but stuff like this makes you wonder.


It's a tie break mechanism.

Each parent is insured through different carriers, child is born, which carrier pays?  The tie breaker that was settled upon was which parent's birthday is earlier in the year.

It's supposed to be arbitrary to spread out the costs between the carriers, and to make it "harder" to game the system.  In actuality it makes the system needlessly hard to navigate, and people game the thing all the time.  In some cases resulting in people quitting a job they'd otherwise have kept.

Medical coverage should not be "market driven".  Which is different than socialism.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<<<
Instead, a child with double health insurance eligibility must take as primary coverage the plan of the parent whose birthday comes first in the calendar year; the other parent's insurance is considered secondary. This model regulation was set by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and adopted by most states, including Kansas, says Lee Modesitt, director of government affairs with the Kansas Insurance Department.
>>>

This must be a Bible-thumper thing ... both of our kids (from birth) were always on my wife's insurance (and her birthday comes later than mine). Never an issue.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mr_a: WTF do the parents birthdays have to do with anything? That is about the most asinine rule I've ever heard of.

I'm generally not a fan of socialism, but stuff like this makes you wonder.


Oh you know any reason to screw people over, surprised they aren't using astrological signs to find a reason to deny coverage.
 
nartreb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The US system is already stupid even without insurance companies pushing the envelope.

Before my kid was born I made a checklist, got everything possible done in advance.  Worked great except for one detail.

Turns out, when you (or your wife) gives birth, some parts of the hospital costs are billed in  your (wife's) name, and some are billed in the child's name.   Note, it's impossible to obtain insurance for a baby before the baby is born.  There's a grace period (a couple of weeks after birth I think) when you can add your baby to your family plan (birth is a "life event", meaning you can change your coverage outside of the usual sign-up period  --sign-up periods being another piece of lunacy civilized countries won't recognize ) and the coverage gets backdated to the moment of birth.   Miss that deadline and you're paying thousands of dollars out of pocket.  Seeing as you're going to be sleep-deprived like never before, that's easy to do.  I can't imagine what it's like if you're dealing with a preemie or other complications.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a bit of experience with this. In my state they tend to bounce back and forth on what is considered primary and secondary. It usually centers around which one will get them the most the fastest. I had a foster child who lived with me who was entitled to medicaid. He also was allowed onto my state health insurance. It didnt matter which one I declared to be primary or secondary. each place screwed me the other way. If I went to pick up a med for his adhd at cvs theyd proclaim that my state insurance from work was primary. Why? Because it only allowed name brand for the med in question. Whereby the medicaid would only pay for generic. Even if generic was available theyd try and stick me with brand name. 5 times as expensive and healthy co pay. Then when I took him to get glasses he was entitled to a free exam under my plan. Through medicaid he was entitled to a exam with other things required to do it. Now all of a sudden medicaid became primary. Because theyd make about 500 more from medicaid. One time he was getting new glasses and they trotted out some of the cheapest unstylish junk made and said thats all medicaid would pay for. So we took those as a back up and i paid 500 and change for a pair he actually liked and was good quality. Through a new office worker and sheer luck I ended up somehow getting a itemized bill and such that shouldve gone to medicaid. The junk glasses that are about 10 bucks for frames on zenni was charged to medicaid at 936 and change. Almost double the fancy nice oakley prescription I paid for out of pocket.
 
mechgreg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: mr_a: WTF do the parents birthdays have to do with anything? That is about the most asinine rule I've ever heard of.

I'm generally not a fan of socialism, but stuff like this makes you wonder.

It's a tie break mechanism.

Each parent is insured through different carriers, child is born, which carrier pays?  The tie breaker that was settled upon was which parent's birthday is earlier in the year.

It's supposed to be arbitrary to spread out the costs between the carriers, and to make it "harder" to game the system.  In actuality it makes the system needlessly hard to navigate, and people game the thing all the time.  In some cases resulting in people quitting a job they'd otherwise have kept.

Medical coverage should not be "market driven".  Which is different than socialism.


They have this in Canada but only for extended health benefits like dental and out of country coverage. Not actual hospital care.

The craziest thing I remember was when my wife was pregnant with kid #1 and the OB said not to go to the US after I think 5 months, because she could go into labour and the child could survive. But since that child wouldn't be on your travel medical coverage you would get a big bill for time spent in the NICU.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is beyond incredibly stupid.

Now, I've never had kids, is it the same after the birth costs? Like your child is in College and you both have to pay higher rates for family coverage?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Reading that made my head hurt. As a Brit the procedure here is:

1: Have baby.
2: Leave hospital.
3: Er....
4: That's it.


Republicans assure us that all the countries that have that type of system HATE it, and the American system is the best one in the world, and the whole world is jealous of us for having it.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Katerchen: <<<
Instead, a child with double health insurance eligibility must take as primary coverage the plan of the parent whose birthday comes first in the calendar year; the other parent's insurance is considered secondary. This model regulation was set by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and adopted by most states, including Kansas, says Lee Modesitt, director of government affairs with the Kansas Insurance Department.
>>>

This must be a Bible-thumper thing ... both of our kids (from birth) were always on my wife's insurance (and her birthday comes later than mine). Never an issue.


That's OK -- the issue is when the kids are on BOTH your insurances and effectively double-covered, you don't get to pick which insurance is the primary.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Think this is bad?  The fun of figuring out who was 'primary' when I was covering my step daughter on my insurance, her mom had her own insurance and her father had insurance, but wouldn't give us the details cause it was non of our business.

So first they had to figure out primary based on all three of our birthdays, (moms) then bill that insurance (and find she wasn't actually covered), then the second one (her fathers) of which we barely could contact him and he'd only talk to the dr directly, and then mine last.. the one with ACTUAL insurance coverage that was paid and complete.

I don't think we ever had a bill paid within 18 months.  Everything from routine checkups, to diagnostic procedures, to surgery.. 18 months of bill collectors calling.

We finally got to the point we started putting the fathers name down as 'the one responsible for billing'.  He got to deal with the bill collectors, and the same insurance companies finally paid 18 months later anyway.
 
wingnut396
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After Blue KC informed Mikkel that his insurance had to serve as primary coverage, CommunityCare of Oklahoma did pay Charlie's bills to the hospitals and other providers. It paid HCA Overland Park $16,605 on the $207,455 NICU charge. The insurer said its negotiated rate on the bill was $35,721. With Mikkel's deductible and coinsurance, that left the family on the hook for more than $19,116, it seemed.

They paid like 15% farking percent of the bill and its all cool?  Farking fark fark.  I've got good insurance but I don't even want to go to the the docs just to avoid all the bullshait around billing.  If malpractice is supposedly so costly, how much cost is just insurance billing alone adding to the cost of "medicine"?
 
