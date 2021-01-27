Fark NotNewsletter: Just the tip(s)

|
Drew and I both got nothin' for intro ideas, so I'm going to put some random reminders and stuff here. Hopefully you'll find something helpful.
Apparently, something called "Valentine's Day" is coming up. Maybe you want to get a present for someone, or have another occasion for which you need to do some shopping. Perhaps the Farketplace has what you're looking for, and you can support fellow Farkers by buying from them!
Here's some advice on getting more greenlit Fark submissions. We'd love it if more Farkers would submit links. Please check this out, especially if you've ever felt discouraged when your submissions haven't been chosen.
Other stuff:
• Fark posting rules - Basic posting rules, expanded (more detailed) posting rules
• Please report a headline errors and link problems by using the "Report this link to admins" link at the bottom of the applicable thread.
• Please report comments that break the rules. Do not assume moderators have already seen any given comment - they probably haven't. I can't tell you how many reports mods get yelling at them for "allowing" comments that they haven't seen yet. Report comments by using the radioactive symbol ☢ above the comment, on the right side. Note: This is not Farkback. If you want to discuss your concern, please see the Farkback information below.
• See if your moderator/admin reports have been processed yet in the Fark mod/admin Notification Forum (this is only visible to you and mods/admins, does not include messages to Farkback).
• To make a complaint, offer feedback, give a suggestion, ask a question, discuss moderator/admin issues, and anything else that needs discussion with thems that run Fark, use Farkback, and make sure your email address is current so you receive your replies.
• To report a technical error, glitch, or bug, please do not submit a thread about it. Instead, contact Farkback immediately and use the "technical errors" option in the dropdown
• To report a bad ad, use the "Report" link under any ad on the page, or contact Farkback if that's not an option. (more about bad ads)
• To test out a comment, write out DIT (details in thread) before submitting a thread and to try other "practice" posts, use the scratchpad test board (only you and mods/admins can see what you post here).
• To check Fark status when Fark is down, go to Beerspill. It will run an automatic test and give you the status, but notes from dev might not be updated right away if they're busy putting out fires.
Please stay safe. Get vaccinated if and when you can. Keep wearing a mask and social distancing when you go out, and only be around people outside of your household when you absolutely need to. If you have a potentially serious health problem or concern, however, do not wait to have that checked out and/or treated. I personally have had to go to my health care provider thrice since the pandemic started, and I remained safe and had my problems fixed.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
SirDigbyChickenCaesar defended a teacher who claimed to be too short to have performed the act of which she is accused
The Pope of Manwich Village considered someone else who's mourning the loss of Larry King
Winterlight knew how to honor Larry King
freakingmoron explained why Jonathan Frakes didn't move from acting to directing sooner
Officer Barrelroll figured out how a Kroger employee was able to steal so much money from his employer
khitsicker figured out why four Texans were such bad shots
Rattrap007 thought a man who kicked a deputy looked like a work of art
PainInTheASP pointed out the measures taken to keep people safe from the World War I detritus in France's Red Zone
Another Government Employee noted the one interview Larry King said he was never able to get
ManThatHurts had nothing to learn from a video on safe and courteous driving
Smart:
leviosaurus pointed out one of the reasons it's stupid to fire people for having been in adult videos
FleshMonkey had an idea of why people do that
styckx isn't a fan of bounty hunters
phenn shared a personal story about Larry King
EatenTheSun remarked that Elon Musk is a little late with the idea to dig tunnels for traffic in Miami
scottydoesntknow figured small-town values bit a fast food worker in the butt
SBinRR listed a lot of things that had to go wrong for a Kroger employee to be able to steal so much money
Super Chronic noted an activity during which you should really strive to not be weird
The Bunyip wanted all vaccinations to be administered through the same type of setup
CSB Sunday Morning: The strangest place you've ever lived
Smart: MorningBreath lived next door to Gilligan and the Skipper
Smart (runner up): bikkurikun told us about being a stranger in a strange land
Funny: Recoil Therapy and spouse discovered their house's secret history
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village had an idea for the upcoming Fark swear jar
Funny: Brawndo was surprised by what's hiding in the Trivial Pursuit rulebook
Smart: Ivo Shandor suggested a different way for the swear jar to function
Funny: Cafe Threads always just says no
Funny: CommieTaoist illustrated Theeng's disappointing bedtime companion (don't click if you're an arachnophobe)
Politics Funny:
COVID19 stated a fact about the attack on the U.S. Capitol
grokca asked a question about Donald Trump's proposed Patriot Party
mrshowrules gave helpful instructions for getting back on Parler
Petit_Merdeux had a different interpretation of President Joe Biden telling White House employees to be excellent to each other
Znuh recognized a Garth Brooks impersonator
Politics Smart:
swaniefrmreddeer anticipated sleeping better at night
From Philly to Boston gave a reason to make D.C. a state
bloobeary noticed an amazing coincidence
Bootleg explained why legislators might want to bring guns into the Capitol building
fragMasterFlash had job ideas for former Trump campaign workers
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
GoodDoctorB went nuts on lighting fixtures
GoodDoctorB figured if you pay $1 million for a watch, you should be able to play games on it
RedZoneTuba tried reverse psychology at the airport
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us the Fark Photoshop Forum headquarters
verchad helped a protester with his sign
kabloink brought enough for everybody
Thrakkorzog hired a modern Jackson Pollock to paint the walls
Thrakkorzog showed the president meeting with a head of state
bugdozer had a very messy way of making pancakes
RedZoneTuba laid down the law
#2 reminded us to watch where we stick that thing
Fartist Friday: Questions a cat (or any pet) would like answered
edmo's cat was very hungry
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This week we'll talk about artists that have inspired us to create our own art, and we'll show our own art examples of that inspiration. Tell us which artists have enriched your life, have lit a fire in you to create art. And show us your own art that's been influenced by these artists that inspired you
Farktography: Teeny Tiny
This one ended in a tie between common sense is an oxymoron's chicory-loving hoverfly and Deveyn's Micronesian coral crab
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Unfortunately the Quiz was delayed this week so we don't have any winners yet. Be sure to check out the latest Fark Weird News Quiz and you might be in the next NotNewsletter!
