(Gothamist)   Barge full of toxic Gowanus Canal sludge sinks in Gowanus Canal   (gothamist.com) divider line
13
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The first phase of its...cleanup began late last year with the removal of sediments filled with heavy metals..."

Well there's the problem.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, lad. I built this barge up from nothing. When I started here, all there was was the Gowanus. Other dredgers said I was daft to build a barge on the Gowanus, but I built it all the same, just to show 'em. It sank into the Gowanus. So, I built a second one. That sank into the Gowanus. So, I built a third one. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the Gowanus, but the fourth one... stayed up! And that's what you're gonna get, lad: the strongest barge in the canal!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The circle of life?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gowanus Canal: "I'm reclaiming my essence"
 
hagopiar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fantastic - just absolutely fantastic - can't make this stuff up
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yo canal i heard you like sludge so i dug up sludge to put in your sludge.
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The last thread on this project mentioned that the neighborhood had been begging for nearly a hundred years for help cleaning the stinky muck. It took a pricey condo development to finally get it started.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Gowanus Canal is real? I thought it was just a euphemism for Rudy Giuliani's buttcrack. TIL
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They  ought to know what to do with it there, they have recent experience with sludge exactly like it...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Hardy Boys:  The Black Mayonnaise from the GowAnus Canal
 
Meatloaf Baby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So shiat doesn't float?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can gentrify it all you want, but you'll never take the sludge out of Brooklyn! Let that be a lesson to all you hipsters out there.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You said "Gowanus Canal" twice.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.