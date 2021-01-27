 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Fine, then consider the feds to be "just covering your rent" for the next 20+ years
    Police, United States Capitol Police, police officer, United States Capitol, Washington, D.C., law enforcement, stairs of the U.S. Capitol Building  
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, the video doesn't show him patting the cop on the back. Nice douchey argument and why did he try to flee to Switzerland and try to kill himself?

These people are cowards when confronted individually.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Keep going feds- restore our faith
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Bill Hicks talking about Officer, um, Coon testifying at the Rodney King trial

"Well if you look at it from a certain perspective we were helping him."
"How's that?"
"Well if you run the tape backward, you'll see that we help Mr. King up, put him in the car, and send him on his way."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, but if you're going to attempt this, don't forget to bring your wheelbarrow to court.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOCK HIM UP!
LOCK HIM UP!
...
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Naido: Reminds me of Bill Hicks talking about Officer, um, Coon testifying at the Rodney King trial

"Well if you look at it from a certain perspective we were helping him."
"How's that?"
"Well if you run the tape backward, you'll see that we help Mr. King up, put him in the car, and send him on his way."


You too, huh?

Internet high five!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WE WERE DOING THIS FOR YOU!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Get back to me when someone get sentenced to actually prison time.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look officers, I was trying to use the knife to stab the blood back into the guy.
 
Min5trel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"A divorced geophysicist"...

Dude. You spelled "A terrorist who tried to flee to a country without extradition then failed an attempt at suicide" wrong.
 
RedHead87
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cognitive dissonance is fierce with this crowd

Explains how we got to the Capitol riots too
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Congressional Republicans support this.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Naido: Oh, but if you're going to attempt this, don't forget to bring your wheelbarrow to court.


If you want that to happen then you need to keep the spotlight on these farking assholes.  That goes for those that assaulted the capitol and those that put them up to it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do gullible people think that other people are just as gullible as they are? Or is it that these people don't really get the difference between truth and fiction?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The federal government uses taxes to cover this guy for the next 20+ years.  My taxes.  Your taxes.  Produced through our labor.  How about we have the feds just exile all the insurrectionists to the pacific garbage patch instead.  I don't want to have to work, even for a single second to produce resources to keep these traitors alive.  I refuse to be enslaved to traitors.
 
