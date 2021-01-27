 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you're going to mess around on a dating app while you're literally on a first date with someone, be sure to wear glasses with non-reflective lenses
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:
The man in the video posted his own TikTok from the alleged date that shows the same woman swiping on a dating app, as viewers can see from the reflection in her glasses - seemingly the same pair.

At the end of the video, they both leaned in and said "nothing is real" to the camera.

So it's either some kind of viral marketing campaign, an art project, or two people goofing around.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.


OK, Boomer.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.


Look, if you have a better way to show someone your signature bedroom moves without getting kicked out of the restaurant I'd love to hear it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.


Done in one.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hustlers gonna hustle.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What the hell's with the generated tags? Is the server drunk again or something?
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



this is how the date should've went...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.


But how else am I supposed to send her a dick pic in the middle of our date? What's YOUR closing strategy, smart guy? Showing interest respectfully in her interests, being interesting, and having a good time together? That's stupid!
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fake news.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Fake" tag too busy on its phone looking for some action?
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I miss the term mirrorshades.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.

But how else am I supposed to send her a dick pic in the middle of our date? What's YOUR closing strategy, smart guy? Showing interest respectfully in her interests, being interesting, and having a good time together? That's stupid!


I've got personalized business cards with my dick printed on the back.  There is something to the tactile feel of paper that chicks dig.  I supposed if you are really packing some serious heat you could print your dick onto an index card or something.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.


The only reason I was on the phone was to let my wife know the date was going well.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: From TFA:
The man in the video posted his own TikTok from the alleged date that shows the same woman swiping on a dating app, as viewers can see from the reflection in her glasses - seemingly the same pair.

At the end of the video, they both leaned in and said "nothing is real" to the camera.

So it's either some kind of viral marketing campaign, an art project, or two people goofing around.


They dun fukt up either way.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: From TFA:
The man in the video posted his own TikTok from the alleged date that shows the same woman swiping on a dating app, as viewers can see from the reflection in her glasses - seemingly the same pair.

At the end of the video, they both leaned in and said "nothing is real" to the camera.

So it's either some kind of viral marketing campaign, an art project, or two people goofing around.


This 'story' is Daily Fail level bullshiat. Stop greenlighting this garbage.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: mongbiohazard: Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.

But how else am I supposed to send her a dick pic in the middle of our date? What's YOUR closing strategy, smart guy? Showing interest respectfully in her interests, being interesting, and having a good time together? That's stupid!

I've got personalized business cards with my dick printed on the back.  There is something to the tactile feel of paper that chicks dig.  I supposed if you are really packing some serious heat you could print your dick onto an index card or something.


Does it come in "Bone"?

Fark user imageView Full Size



/I'll see myself out
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: RogermcAllen: mongbiohazard: Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.

But how else am I supposed to send her a dick pic in the middle of our date? What's YOUR closing strategy, smart guy? Showing interest respectfully in her interests, being interesting, and having a good time together? That's stupid!

I've got personalized business cards with my dick printed on the back.  There is something to the tactile feel of paper that chicks dig.  I supposed if you are really packing some serious heat you could print your dick onto an index card or something.

Does it come in "Bone"?

[Fark user image 220x189] [View Full Size image _x_]


/I'll see myself out


Of course not you sick bastard.  A real gentleman traces the picture onto the back of the card at half chub.  You have to leave a few surprises for the bedroom *wink*.

I do however splurge for the 110lb cardstock with a textured finish, for her pleasure.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1) first date!?
2) you think you're gonna get married?!
3) he is lucky. she's nuts!!
 
boozehat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: From TFA:
The man in the video posted his own TikTok from the alleged date that shows the same woman swiping on a dating app, as viewers can see from the reflection in her glasses - seemingly the same pair.

At the end of the video, they both leaned in and said "nothing is real" to the camera.

So it's either some kind of viral marketing campaign, an art project, or two people goofing around.


Dunno.  There's a hashtag for Bumble, who has filed to go IPO this year.... but that would seem like, uh, bad marketing on their part?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.


It's 2021. Actually being engaged is off putting.
Hell. It's seen as needy.
Hell. Even in 2003 I had a date end up being a visit at a bar with alllllll her pals. And she made me feel bad for being annoyed.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lame millennial problems. In my day I would take a girl on a date to the bars and use her as a lure to draw in more attractive women.  "Ah this guy must be nice, look, other girls trust him." Drink too much and go home with a different girl than you brought to the pub in the first place. Winning.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wendigogo: RogermcAllen: mongbiohazard: Pocket Ninja: If you're on a first date with someone, and either one of you is on your phone instead of being engaged in the date, you've already failed. What you're doing on the phone at that point is just a matter of semantics.

But how else am I supposed to send her a dick pic in the middle of our date? What's YOUR closing strategy, smart guy? Showing interest respectfully in her interests, being interesting, and having a good time together? That's stupid!

I've got personalized business cards with my dick printed on the back.  There is something to the tactile feel of paper that chicks dig.  I supposed if you are really packing some serious heat you could print your dick onto an index card or something.

Does it come in "Bone"?

[Fark user image image 220x189]


/I'll see myself out


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
