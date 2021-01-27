 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   So you're telling me the airport that has the most people go through the TSA checkpoint also has the most people caught with guns at the TSA checkpoint? Who'da thunk it   (fox5atlanta.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better yet, it will also be the airport that misses the most weapons during screening.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Especially in a "gun friendly" state like Georgia, and surrounded by other similar states. In my experience a lot of the people flying out of ATL are from surrounding areas. I wonder how many are first-time flyers? They've triple scared: They're coming to "Atlanta" which they all know is full of scary criminals, they've never flown on an airplane before, and their frame of reference is airplane highjacking movies, SOaP, and 9/11.

They either are carrying a gun "just in case" or almost worse, use their "range bag" for carry on and didn't take out all the guns, magazines, spare ammo and knives.

Or, they have CCW and don't even think about the gun in their business bag or purse.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the TSA misses the vast majority of prohibited items and there hasn't been a shooting on a plane, we know that there are guns on planes and it isn't a problem. It should be up to each individaul airline whether to allow guns on planes.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of like how everyone is shocked, I tell you shocked, that as the number of tests go up for COVID the number of cases go up.  People fail to see the correlation
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnCarter: Sort of like how everyone is shocked, I tell you shocked, that as the number of tests go up for COVID the number of cases go up.  People fail to see the correlation


It's shocking when we're seriously undertesting but still coming up with some of the highest positivity rates.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ayuck! I fergot I had a gun!"

You hear this all the time. If a person is so nonchalant, lackadaisical, and unaware as to the whereabouts of their firearms, they need not own guns... ever.

/knows exactly where all my guns are at all times.
//they are not my life or my identity - they are tools
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the big issues with TSA that I see is inconsistency in screening.

The screening you'll receive in Atlanta at ATL is a completely different experience with completely different rules then what you'd get at a small regional airport.

/That said, I think TSA is a joke.  The only post-9/11 security that was required is locked cockpit doors.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: "Ayuck! I fergot I had a gun!"

You hear this all the time. If a person is so nonchalant, lackadaisical, and unaware as to the whereabouts of their firearms, they need not own guns... ever.

/knows exactly where all my guns are at all times.
//they are not my life or my identity - they are tools


Exactly.  If you really need it, and you don't know where it is, it's useless.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's the ATL airport versus the whole state of Texas.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The airports confiscating weapons is an infringement. My children have a right to find those guns casually strewn about my house and kill themselves or their friends or family with them. It's their choice because this is America goddamnit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many they don't catch.  I flew about 6 months ago and I forgot I had a 4 inch folding knife in my backpack from when I had last used it for camping. TSA never caught it. I mailed it back home, since I didn't feel like pushing my luck on the return trip.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the numbers off the top of my head, but I'm surprised that ATL screens more people than places like JFK or LAX. I'd have thought more people start out other places and move through Atlanta.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You'd think they were congressmen.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Statistics are a hell of a drug.
 
drtgb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TSA in Utah did catch me with a leatherman multi-tool in my backpack following a trip in the backcountry. It was just a thing I always take with me. My dad taught me to always carry (in his day) a Swiss army knife just in case. My grandpa always had a folding knife with him.

The guy said I could mail it home but the reentry line was packed so I told him to pocket it for himself and enjoy a nice tool. He kinda smiled and I think that is exactly what happened.

A gun though.... I think that I would remember that.
 
M-G
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lizyrd: I don't know the numbers off the top of my head, but I'm surprised that ATL screens more people than places like JFK or LAX. I'd have thought more people start out other places and move through Atlanta.


Same here.  For it to be purely be a function of the number of passengers, it means a lot of people are getting things through at their previous airport.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lizyrd: I don't know the numbers off the top of my head, but I'm surprised that ATL screens more people than places like JFK or LAX. I'd have thought more people start out other places and move through Atlanta.


Atlanta is a hub airport. JFK and LAX are destination airports. More planes come in with connecting flights to ATL than to either of the others.

Source: My sister the pilot.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why didn't' 'I'm flying there' Mr. or Ms. Wealthypants, give their gun to someone who was driving to DC?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Since the TSA misses the vast majority of prohibited items and there hasn't been a shooting on a plane, we know that there are guns on planes and it isn't a problem. It should be up to each individaul airline whether to allow guns on planes.


Or you could not be an idiot and realize that we know what happens when guns are allowed on planes because there was a time before they had airport metal detectors and xrays. So let's check what happened? Oh right, there were hundreds of hijackings and other incidents. Which is why they started screening in the first place.
 
