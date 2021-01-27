 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "I had a dream, which was not all a dream. / The bright sun was extinguish'd, and the stars / Did wander darkling in the eternal space" --Lord Byron, Darkness. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, wandering edition   (fark.com) divider line
6
    More: CSB, Frankenstein, Goldman Sachs, Idea, IDeaS, Business, lot of partial ideas, paid TotalFark subscriber, Discussion  
•       •       •

48 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 27 Jan 2021 at 4:00 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a lot of partial ideas that are either stubbed out, half-written, or just listed out in an 'Ideas.docx' file.  Some of them have promise, but one idea by itself isn't usually enough for me to find it compelling; it's the intersection of different ideas that I think is where the story is.  My first (ostensibly publishable) novel was the cross between two questions:

--Lovecraftian horror often ends with the protagonist learning about the mythos, and going insane from the knowledge.  What happens if they're already broken at the start?
--How would magic actually work, if it were real, and how would someone learn it?

(I also started with the mental image of a demonic eye-spider crawling out of someone's head like a horrific botfly of some kind, but that was just a gross bonus)

This week, I had a massive kick from my muse or my subconscious, or I guess just the fact that I was watching something related on television.  One of my ideas involves a group of starving villagers trudging through snow and being attacked by a 'melting wolf' of some kind.  The monster idea, I like-it's something that's unexplained, and the unexplained is the most terrifying thing there is-but there were enough other questions still open that I couldn't do anything with it.  Why were they there?  Where were they going?  And then I caught a documentary about 'The Year Without a Summer' when a series of volcanic eruptions basically blotted out the sun for a year.  For a starting point for horror, it's not bad; it basically gave us Frankenstein and Dracula.

Not only does this satisfy the "The unknown is terrifying" idea, it gives a background to the trudging villagers.  Spring never came, summer never came, there were no crops, animals were starving, maybe their neighbors turned cannibal.  Hey, it happens.  And off they go into the wild, and run into . . . a thing.

First pass at the opening:

The explosions had darkened the sky last fall, and spring never came; the survivors of the village crossed the pass into the cursed lands beyond in the howling snow of summer.  They had been nearly six score strong when they had fled their lands in the plains below and now less than eighty remained alive.  The crossing of the mountain pass into the unknown beyond had taken twelve lives by itself; the living that remained were hollow and haggard as they made their way down the glacial slopes towards lands none of them had ever seen.

Eh, it's no Modern Prometheus, but it's a start.

Question of the week:

We'll be gearing up for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology soon.  For those of you who've been involved in the past years, what do you think should be done differently?  How could we improve the process? What would you like to see out of this year's anthology?
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
his one dimensional man


yesterday died a slow death
a fist unclenched
a yellow balloon circled the sun.

every thought
came forward to
ask for forgiveness.

    no city makes you feel
less alone.
   your sister got the sleeping sickness
and tied her blanket into knots.

  futurism espoused
the rejection of the past
   a celebration of speed.
    machinery, violence, youth.

the villagers want nothing from science.
they have the forest
dark bread and cucumber
rabbit stew.
they cannot sniff
the parishioners of progress
downwind and narrow eyed
waiting
for the snapped finger of history.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, Facebook's algorithm thinks I need to be friends with Neil Gaiman.

I had retired my Facebook account before the 2016 election, but started another one just for social media for my writing. I published an ebook with my online interview with Michael Moorcock, and about 5 days later I got a Facebook friend request from him. Over the years I got one Like, for my article about Christmas Dinner for the homeless, which I am sure is more for the gesture than my literary achievements. But it was an awesome article...

Anyway, after a couple years of no new friends from the locals, Facebook has started pulling people off Michael Moorcock's friends list for me. "You have one friend in common" is seriously the best its algorithm can come up with for me. So it goes.

And I just found out last night Gaiman used to live in Woodstock for 5 years, the town I was born, teaching at Bard College. Small world.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

toraque: I have a lot of partial ideas that are either stubbed out, half-written, or just listed out in an 'Ideas.docx' file.  Some of them have promise, but one idea by itself isn't usually enough for me to find it compelling; it's the intersection of different ideas that I think is where the story is.  My first (ostensibly publishable) novel was the cross between two questions:

--Lovecraftian horror often ends with the protagonist learning about the mythos, and going insane from the knowledge.  What happens if they're already broken at the start?
--How would magic actually work, if it were real, and how would someone learn it?

(I also started with the mental image of a demonic eye-spider crawling out of someone's head like a horrific botfly of some kind, but that was just a gross bonus)

This week, I had a massive kick from my muse or my subconscious, or I guess just the fact that I was watching something related on television.  One of my ideas involves a group of starving villagers trudging through snow and being attacked by a 'melting wolf' of some kind.  The monster idea, I like-it's something that's unexplained, and the unexplained is the most terrifying thing there is-but there were enough other questions still open that I couldn't do anything with it.  Why were they there?  Where were they going?  And then I caught a documentary about 'The Year Without a Summer' when a series of volcanic eruptions basically blotted out the sun for a year.  For a starting point for horror, it's not bad; it basically gave us Frankenstein and Dracula.

Not only does this satisfy the "The unknown is terrifying" idea, it gives a background to the trudging villagers.  Spring never came, summer never came, there were no crops, animals were starving, maybe their neighbors turned cannibal.  Hey, it happens.  And off they go into the wild, and run into . . . a thing.

First pass at the opening:

The explosions had darkened the sky last fall, and spring never came; the survivors of the village crossed the pass into the cursed lands beyond in the howling snow of summer.  They had been nearly six score strong when they had fled their lands in the plains below and now less than eighty remained alive.  The crossing of the mountain pass into the unknown beyond had taken twelve lives by itself; the living that remained were hollow and haggard as they made their way down the glacial slopes towards lands none of them had ever seen.

Eh, it's no Modern Prometheus, but it's a start.

Question of the week:

We'll be gearing up for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology soon.  For those of you who've been involved in the past years, what do you think should be done differently?  How could we improve the process? What would you like to see out of this year's anthology?


I helped out with the first couple of these.

Instead of a blind slush pile, why don't you have a thread where writers give an elevator pitch. Any interested editor could claim that entry and start working with them.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wrote a book in jail but I lost it during a shakedown. I have tried to recreate it but I just can't. It was about a group of heroin addicts in the midst of a zombie apocalypse trying to get to the Fentanyl factory.  Best thing I've ever written, despite the worn out zombie trope. When the zombie apocalypse is but a secondary issue you've got great drama.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ABBA - I HAVE A DREAM
Youtube UP4N0irJ-gM
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.