Caption this man and his bull
20
Original
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I bite your hump, bull!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Hey Bull ! Guess what day it is !"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It's a BULL market today!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Barry leapt. He wrapped his arms around the humongous pimple.  Suddenly the air was filled with.......
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Red Bull has wings.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In Pakistan, the new punishment for failure to wear a mask in public is to "exercise yer freedums" for 20 minutes inside the bull ring.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I pull this off, my family will eat like KINGS!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pictured: a metaphor of a parent attempting to feed their toddler broccoli.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'ma get get get get you drunk
Get you love drunk off my hump
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Oh hey - a quarter!"
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man: "You know, I'm a rather brilliant vet. Perhaps I can help you with that hump."
Bull: "What hump?"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When the lump sprouted legs, Larry the Bull knew it was long past time to face his fears and go to the vet.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You killed my father. Prepare to die.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With voting:

As the bull's head migrated from its neck down to its leg, attendants trying desperately to quell the beast's fury, the military's top brass began to have doubts about the new "rubber bull-et" technology that had been laboriously developed over the last several years.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is NOT what I meant by "busting my hump"!
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn trade-school placements, I should have gone to a community college
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I'm not doing the humpty dance."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike....  HUMP DAY!!!"
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mess with the bull and you get humped.
 
