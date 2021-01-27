 Skip to content
(TMZ)   "I'm not Muslim, I just dress that way so I don't have to wear a mask"   (tmz.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, like that's gonna protect you, lady.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She covers her face with a cloth to avoid wearing a mask.  Got it.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kornchex: She covers her face with a cloth to avoid wearing a mask.  Got it.


She sure showed them!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh, look children- an idiot!

what she's OK with, a clothing decision to made on fully her own to "get around" the mask mandate:

Fark user imageView Full Size



what she's 100% NOT OK with, saying it gives her claustrophobia and reawakens the PTSD of childhood traumas:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
SARI NOT SARI!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a terrific dress and probably a thousand times better than whatever she normally wears.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kornchex: She covers her face with a cloth to avoid wearing a mask.  Got it.


As long as she is sticking it to the libs, it's all good.

Try to be more offended so the trend catches on.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ignorant woman says ignorant shiat. Thanks for letting us know, TMZ. So very important.

/rolls eyes
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The covid microns are really small. It's like putting up a chain link fence to stop mosquitos.

Whatever she is wearing is not a medical mask and she'll get covid.

She'll learn.

/the hard way
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is like the dim kid that you knew in school that spent twice as much time figuring out how to cheat as it would take to just do the course work.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It'll last until she starts being treated like a muslim woman in the midwest.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: The covid microns are really small. It's like putting up a chain link fence to stop mosquitos.

Whatever she is wearing is not a medical mask and she'll get covid.

She'll learn.

/the hard way


Most masks that people are using are in that category.
 
