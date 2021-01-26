 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Once upon a time, a witch married a man whose parents were siblings, adopted three children, and imprisoned them   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Child abuse, children's book author, child abuse, Neglect, Joseph Wolfthal, Jennifer Wolfthal, Abuse, New Year's Day  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, between the pandemic's impact on the US economy, the US's staunch positions on not providing for its citizens basics like mental and physical healthcare...and the last four years of a president who genuinely did not give one fark for the country and its people:  We're probably going to see a lot of these stories shake out of the wood work as desperate and deranged people, isolated from any sense of social norms are left to do their own thing without any help.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why she decided to adopt...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*click*

What the actual f.....

*click*

Don't go in there. Save yourselves.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is wrong with that dude's head?????
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gah!!!

nypost.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that he's cheating on her too.

She said some thing about him "seeing other women on the side"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

And here we have two rejected Garbage Pail Kids.

I guess when God was installing eyes on these two supermodels he kinda just threw a couple of sets in the general direction of their heads.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I heard that he's cheating on her too.

She said some thing about him "seeing other women on the side"


They just couldn't see eye to eye to eye to eye
 
DerbyWearingDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The husband looks like he was generated by an AI.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let The Right One In
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does not approve ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: *click*

What the actual f.....

*click*

Don't go in there. Save yourselves.


Like a Gorgor link, I knew this would be all bad. Glad I did.
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Gah!!!

[nypost.com image 618x410]


That's the noise I made, although it was more like "Gaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa​aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!"
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Creator had a Master Tape.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


meh...kinda.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A relative of Charlie Kirk?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Wait...earlier today a thread about parents keeping their home like an indoor toilet. Was it the same people?

/too lazy to fact check.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's looking at a sentence of 5 years - and a squirrel in that tree over there.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Subby.
Warn us about pictures like that before we click.
I spat coffee all over my living room
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a Brian Peppers vibe off the guy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sloth from the Goonie's younger brother Slug.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 648x364]


Wait...earlier today a thread about parents keeping their home like an indoor toilet. Was it the same people?

/too lazy to fact check.


Nope, but its another case of the dad clearly not keeping both eyes on their kids enough.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: He's looking at a sentence of 5 years - and a squirrel in that tree over there.


I honestly thought that was one of the abused kids at first and was very very confused.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Nope, but its another case of the dad clearly not keeping both eyes on their kids enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size


he's looking now.

a bit too late of course...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Is that guy looking at ME or is he looking at YOU?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: what is wrong with that dude's head?????


Well I'm guessing it must have been a spell on him. But yowza that is creepy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [nypost.com image 618x410]

Is that guy looking at ME or is he looking at YOU?


Yes
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we about to have a side eye trifecta today????
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Getting a Brian Peppers vibe off the guy.


Whoa, now that's a flashback to an earlier time!

RIP
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice in one day...

The Smell of Reeves & Mortimer - Jeffersons' Eye Correcting Fluid
Youtube 21f9N--VYhg
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [nypost.com image 618x410]

Is that guy looking at ME or is he looking at YOU?


They are looking at all four of us.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: [Fark user image 425x566]


karlandtanya: [Fark user image 640x853]

meh...kinda.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froggy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude looks like Alfred E. Neuman.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: what is wrong with that dude's head?????


I just spent 10 minutes looking through Smith's Recognizable Patterns of Human Malformation1 and I couldn't find it but something seems off and I guarantee you that if you look in his juvenile medical records you'll see the term "FLK"2.


Footnotes:

1. Yes, it's a real book.

2. FLK=Funny Looking Kid. A not uncommon acronym once used by medical staff when they could see something was off, but couldn't identify it immediately.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xai: I can see why she decided to adopt...


Fark user imageView Full Size


What could have been
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She's only written one children's book. Sounds like her publisher has already had an earful:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bummer for the illustrator!
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
sorta looks like this guy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buntz: I heard that he's cheating on her too.

She said some thing about him "seeing other women on the side"


I regret that I have only but one funny to give.
/Sidelong glance
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come on lazy eye trifecta!
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Froggy: Dude looks like Alfred E. Neuman.


Dude makes AEN look good.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Adoption has been a part of my family history for generations. I can't fathom people like Wolfthals. Sometimes a condom breaks and the resulting parents are not up to the task. Abuse may happen. But it takes a special kind of evil to maneuver through background checks, a home study, and barge full of paperwork for the sole purpose of acquiring helpless victims. That isn't breaking under hardship and unexpected stress. That's an intentional and pre-meditated crime against humanity.

Maybe I am having an emotional reaction, but I feel people like the Wolfthals belong in high security facilities for the criminally insane. Their ability to pass for normal, even commendable people, makes them far too dangerous to  allow them free passage through open society. Otherwise, they will always find ways to convince at least some people that they are upstanding citizens. They will always seek victims. If no affirmative action is taken to stop them, too often they will succeed in obtaining victims.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: sorta looks like this guy


[Fark user image 510x545]


Another gay actor stealing a straight role.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: You know, between the pandemic's impact on the US economy, the US's staunch positions on not providing for its citizens basics like mental and physical healthcare...and the last four years of a president who genuinely did not give one fark for the country and its people:  We're probably going to see a lot of these stories shake out of the wood work as desperate and deranged people, isolated from any sense of social norms are left to do their own thing without any help.


That didn't take long.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: *click*

What the actual f.....

*click*

Don't go in there. Save yourselves.


Yeah, same here. Needs a (nsfl)
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Another gay actor stealing a straight role.


I never watched the show. Maybe one episode by accident. All I remember from it was that he had a bad NY accent.
 
