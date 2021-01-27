 Skip to content
(MSN)   "No, ma'am we're booking you at HORRY county jail... ma'am could you please stop... Sarge I'm gonna need the squirt bottle"   (msn.com) divider line
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
DECK the harrs with boughs of HORRY

Fa ra, ra, ra RA, ra ra ra RA
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She called him "Big Shot Rob." That made it all worth it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder if their next vid will be them doing it in the holding cell.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Family Guy Sexual Thrill
Youtube 85944g6Gnsw
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's Holly County. It was just mispronounced.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Sending you to Horry County,
Fa ra ra ra ra ra, ra ra ra ra."

/Yes I know that CHINESE DOESN'T WORK THAT WAY and the joke is wrong.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well choke me and call me your whore.... ain't that something...
 
Alunan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Strand, where the worst of Florida and Alabama congregate in some Mos Eisley-like cesspool.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: DECK the harrs with boughs of HORRY

Fa ra, ra, ra RA, ra ra ra RA


That's the problem with Horry jail, they break out the handcuffs and... well... that doesn't help the situation.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a virtually identical scar to the one on the female perp.  Mine is from when I had an eyebrow ring 25 years ago.
 
boozehat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least she's hot.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we at least pretend we're trying to have a civilization here? Huh?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what does a repeat offense mean for the Hardons?  Uh, Harmons?

I mean, obviously, they shouldn't have come there...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: [Fark user image image 425x284]


Came for horny jail. Leaving... can't leave cuz I'm in horny jail.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: The warrants said the defendants recorded the acts and uploaded the video to an adult website, according to arrest warrants.

Ugh, those disgusting adult websites. I mean, there's so many of them though. Which one specifically?
 
pc_gator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
they look related...genetically
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
