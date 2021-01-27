 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   We're almost there fellow end of the world types: Doomsday Clock 2021 annouces the world is '100 seconds to midnight' and the Earth is on the brink of disaster (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barry McGuire - Eve Of Destruction (1965)
Youtube MdWGp3HQVjU
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the highly scientific Doomsday Clock
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Always has been.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Always has been.


Always will be.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size

Does this make you horny...?
 
Fox10456
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?

I feel like they should change it to 4:20 sometime just for shiats and giggles.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People like to feel invincible like we've conquered nature, and it all just bends to our will. But natural disasters, will always be a possibility. Man made disasters will always be a possibility as long as there are men.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?

I feel like they should change it to 4:20 sometime just for shiats and giggles.


How do they deal with leap year?
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shocking?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Up the irons.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


I feel like I posted this a few months into Trumpy's reign when he was taunting Lil Kim and then they became fascist buddies.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?

I feel like they should change it to 4:20 sometime just for shiats and giggles.


Yes, I think after the fall of the USSR it was set to 17 minutes til midnight.

Still, it has lost the attention of most people nowadays, myself included.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?

I feel like they should change it to 4:20 sometime just for shiats and giggles.


I was going to mention the same thing. It's always been right before midnight and usually they publish the "time" whenever a new president takes over. Same with the middle eastern countries that hate the US. As soon as a new pres gets in they start saying crap about us.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This thing had lost its impact, if it ever had any.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The world will be just fine without us.
 
p89tech
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: [Fark user image 400x400]


He approved of it 20 seconds ago.

Also, has anybody else ever considered the fact that by the end of "Two Minutes to Midnight" it would really be 12:04 am? Yeah, that's a long song that can be summed up in two words - "war bad". Wow, what a principled and controversial stance. Way to go, guys.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
These idiots are useless and need to fark off
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Ah yes, the highly scientific Doomsday Clock


whoever said "even a broken clock is right twice a day" never saw The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?


TFA says it was for most of the '90s-'10s.  It went to three minutes in 1984 as Reagan upped the Cold War rhetoric, possibly including fears over the response to the Soviet shoot-down of KAL 007, then back to 6 minutes in '88, presumably once Reagan was on his way out of office.  The longest was 1991, 17 minutes, presumably coincident with the breakup of the USSR and the presumed end of the Cold War.  It never went below 5 minutes until 2015-16, when it went to three minutes.  Possibly Russian annexation of Crimea had something to do with that one, along with North Korean development of ballistic missiles and general saber-rattling.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: [cdn.images.express.co.uk image 285x190]
Does this make you horny...?


Now that you mention it ... YES
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The world will be just fine without us.


This.  All this BS is not about the world ending it's about humanity farking up a really good thing for the chance to be big dummies.  Make no mistake, the earth will endure and will not give AF that you did not.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This thing had lost its impact, if it ever had any.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Push the damn button already and get it over with!


Dr. Strangelove (7/8) Movie CLIP - Kong Rides the Bomb (1964) HD
Youtube snTaSJk0n_Y
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Earth will survive until Sol goes red giant in a few minutes (Universal time) or Jesus in Heaven is forced from retirement and has to GBTW.

Humans, however, might see something similar to a Toba catastrophe.
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.
Big flash of light, wake up far away.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Megadeth - Symphony of Destruction (Studio Version)
Youtube K5jvUXij7nU
 
crzybtch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
On the brink of disaster?  Aren't we already past the brink?  How many dead people does it take to make a disaster?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?

I feel like they should change it to 4:20 sometime just for shiats and giggles.


After the Cold War ended.

The Cold War was the whole reason for the clock's existence. That was something everyone was was very aware of 60 years ago. Then we regained some of our sanity and the Cold War ended.

So they started thinking about other problems besides nukes. Gotta keep the panic alive.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

1funguy: Meh.
Big flash of light, wake up far away.


Sounds like me any morning I forget to close the curtains and run out of coffee
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Mister Buttons: Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?

I feel like they should change it to 4:20 sometime just for shiats and giggles.

After the Cold War ended.

The Cold War was the whole reason for the clock's existence. That was something everyone was was very aware of 60 years ago. Then we regained some of our sanity and the Cold War ended.

So they started thinking about other problems besides nukes. Gotta keep the panic alive.


I'm certainly glad all the nukes are gone and we don't have to worry about that one any more.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: The Earth will survive until Sol goes red giant in a few minutes (Universal time) or Jesus in Heaven is forced from retirement and has to GBTW.

Humans, however, might see something similar to a Toba catastrophe.


Move over dodo and uncountable millions of other species which have risen and fallen over the years.

Or perhaps American exceptionalism will save us?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Mister Buttons: Has the doomsday clock ever been more than 5 min from midnight since they invented it?

TFA says it was for most of the '90s-'10s.  It went to three minutes in 1984 as Reagan upped the Cold War rhetoric, possibly including fears over the response to the Soviet shoot-down of KAL 007, then back to 6 minutes in '88, presumably once Reagan was on his way out of office.  The longest was 1991, 17 minutes, presumably coincident with the breakup of the USSR and the presumed end of the Cold War.  It never went below 5 minutes until 2015-16, when it went to three minutes.  Possibly Russian annexation of Crimea had something to do with that one, along with North Korean development of ballistic missiles and general saber-rattling.


is that midnight GMT? Because we could all move to the West Coast and buy extra time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NateAsbestos: Ah yes, the highly scientific Doomsday Clock


It's an atomic clock, nothing is more accurate.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nonprofit Organization clamors for attention and donations. Real headline-worthy subject matter here.

These guys give Kim Jong Un a run for his money in the "Look at us or it's nuclear armageddon!" competition.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
