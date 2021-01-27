 Skip to content
(Rappler)   Philippines President Duterte to take one in the ass for COVID. Derriere trifecta complete   (rappler.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never understood why it has to be an arm or in this case the butt where you get shots. Why not your leg?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I never understood why it has to be an arm or in this case the butt where you get shots. Why not your leg?


I think it's something to do with a combination of ease of access and pain.  I've never made a particular study of it though.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I never understood why it has to be an arm or in this case the butt where you get shots. Why not your leg?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he ever get his son executed for being a drug dealer?
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should inject him in the rectum.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a Filipino wife, I'm kept up-to-date on the actual news cycle there. Current theory is that because they could only afford the chinese manufactured vaccine, he's not taking it, but wants to appear as if he had. They're thinking that it will have a lower success rate, but the raw numbers come out to it being a better choice than doing nothing.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've have been rooting for this trifecta since this AM.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, he's lying. He's not getting it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did he have to wax his crack first?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Years ago I had to go to the emergency room for a minor work related injury. I needed to get a tetanus shot and the nurse insisted the shot would be less painful and more effective in the buttocks.

Later when I told my mom, who is a nurse, about it my mom told me the that's not true and the nurse just wanted to see my butt.

/felt flattered.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I never understood why it has to be an arm or in this case the butt where you get shots. Why not your leg?


My kids have gotten all of their shots in their legs. At some point they switch over to the arm. Probably because it's developed more muscle mass by then.

I distinctly remember getting shots in my bum decades ago. They don't seem to do that anymore. Easier to roll up a sleeve than drop trou?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, he's lying. He's not getting it.


Correct answer .
 
