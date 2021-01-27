 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video Snowman: 1, Pickup Truck: 0
947 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 3:56 PM



EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really close to the corner of the house, I wonder if the truck could have stopped before hitting it without the aid of the stump.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this story when it Boobiesed in 2019, very amusing then and still amusing now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Assholes everywhere.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Old news is so exciting!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I remember this story when it Boobiesed in 2019, very amusing then and still amusing now.


Even then it was old. I'm thinking at least 3 or 4 years ago.
 
steklo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I remember this story when it Boobiesed in 2019, very amusing then and still amusing now.


original thread from 2 years ago:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1029061​6​/Asshat-in-SUV-tries-to-drive-through-​giant-9-foot-snowman-learns-it-was-bui​lt-over-a-giant-tree-stump-nicknamed-K​arma
 
creckert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I knew someone that kept having their mailbox get ran over. Eventually he got pissed and dug a deep hole and cemented in on a large steel pole. He woke up one night to a truck wrapped around it
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was that a fake interview in front of a green screen?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the driveway
Youtube lLf1xgRNMS4


Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: Was that a fake interview in front of a green screen?


Sure looked like a chromakeyed background, but it could just have been clumsy foreground lighting... shoulda matched color temperature to the natural light.
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

creckert: I knew someone that kept having their mailbox get ran over. Eventually he got pissed and dug a deep hole and cemented in on a large steel pole. He woke up one night to a truck wrapped around it


My grandpa did something similar except it was a county snowplow that ended up getting totalled in the incident.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lLf1xgRN​MS4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.


Do you have an island in the middle of your driveway?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lLf1xgRN​MS4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.


Needs more cowbell Yakety Sax.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lLf1xgRN​MS4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.


Damn. You're fast.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
without video of the incident actually happening, video is kinda useless
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [YouTube video: the driveway]

Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.


You know they make bigger shovels, right?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lLf1xgRN​MS4]

Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.


Not sure which of us is more bored, you for spending the time to edit and upload that footage, or me for watching it through its entirety while internally taking note of your shoveling pattern.
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That snowman was asking for it dressing in smoldering coal eyes and more coal teeth.

You can't roll coal until your pickup truck is spewing smoke whether it be unburned gasoline/diesel, pot/cigarette from the cab or the BBQ smoker for tailgating from the bed.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [YouTube video: the driveway]

Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.


Ok?
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lLf1xgRN​MS4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Here I am using drone to capture shoveling the driveway this morning.


You took the time to set this up and didn't even draw a dickbutt in your driveway?
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some people absolutely hate other people's 'ice things

Also I don't think the driver was going very fast. Probably just wanted to bring it down. The crime scene would have looked a bit different if they were.
 
