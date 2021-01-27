 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Man pleads guilty in plot to kidnap and execute the Michigan governor. Also admits that he was the model for that windup toy of the monkey with cymbals   (freep.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States district court, Ty Garbin, Judge, J. Edgar Hoover, Magistrate, Law enforcement agency, United States Department of Justice  
•       •       •

1677 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't decide if video is creepy or just sillypants.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I can't decide if video is creepy or just sillypants.


What struck me as the "sillypants" part is that they're doing tactical maneuvers from a Plymouth PT Cruiser.

The scary part is I know people that practice that kind of training quite often.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Driver: edmo: I can't decide if video is creepy or just sillypants.

What struck me as the "sillypants" part is that they're doing tactical maneuvers from a Plymouth PT Cruiser.

The scary part is I know people that practice that kind of training quite often.



They are also waaaay closer together than they should be.  One grenade (flash-bang or fragmentation) and their entire 'unit' is on the ground for at least 15 seconds.  They're playing paintball SWAT.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: They're playing paintball SWAT.


I call them Commando Furries.

No offense meant to Furries who identify with animals instead of imaginary commandoes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: edmo: I can't decide if video is creepy or just sillypants.

What struck me as the "sillypants" part is that they're doing tactical maneuvers from a Plymouth PT Cruiser.

The scary part is I know people that practice that kind of training quite often.


I think using a PT Cruiser in the commission of a felony adds another 10 years to the sentence.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sillypants treason is still treason.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B-But antifa...
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Delta Farce of LARPing, folks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Master Race, ladies and gentlemen!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one count of farking around.

I sentence you to finding out, which is to be carried out immediately.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it will save his own ass, he will tell the FBI everything he knows about his cohorts. That's nice. The problem with being lured into fantasies that are shared with others is that when the cold hard reality slaps you in the face and you find out your Trump Meister will no longer be in a position to grant you a full pardon, you are basically farked. All these badasses are melting and crying and whining while pointing fingers at each other and hoping their buddy's ass is more valuable to prosecutors than their own. Shoulda' bought more poppycorn.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BHAHAHAHA are they seriously practicing tac scenarios out of a Mini Cooper? lmmfao that's gotta be the least tactical vehicle ever
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny. My Aunt and Uncle had one of those but it had little drink shakers. I guess they drank a lot but I never noticed.

When I went to my uncle's funeral we went back to the house afterwards. My aunt asked if I'd like a beer. I went out to his garage fridge and he had a case of Old Style in there. I drank nearly the entire case.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad cops dont go full HES COMING AT US WITH A GUN against people like that, you know, white supremacists treasonous farks. Now hes gonna cost taxpayers millions of dollars since hes gonna spend the rest of his life in prison when a 10 cent bullet could have done the job.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually pretty cool. Tacticool, even
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But MOM, all the other kids are doing it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Driver: edmo: I can't decide if video is creepy or just sillypants.

What struck me as the "sillypants" part is that they're doing tactical maneuvers from a Plymouth PT Cruiser.

The scary part is I know people that practice that kind of training quite often.

I think using a PT Cruiser in the commission of a felony adds another 10 years to the sentence.


It would have custom pin stripes with His and Her names on the doors.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: edmo: I can't decide if video is creepy or just sillypants.

What struck me as the "sillypants" part is that they're doing tactical maneuvers from a Plymouth PT Cruiser.

The scary part is I know people that practice that kind of training quite often.


The PT cruiser is a Chrysler actually.

I have one. Worst car ever. 16 gallon tank, 18mpg, turning radius about 1/4 mile.

It's for sale if you want it.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: FrancoFile: They're playing paintball SWAT.

I call them Commando Furries.

No offense meant to Furries who identify with animals instead of imaginary commandoes.


Commando furries?

>zip<

>sigh<
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a tough patriot.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah, the ol' "Puffery" defence. Seen it once, seen it a thousand times.

/IANAL
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ohhh yeah, that is a PT Cruiser, not a Mini Cooper, I sit corrected lol. Still very, very, untactical lol.

csb: I had a loaner one once while my car was being repaired (accident, not my fault) and went on some dates with it and had a silly good ol time with the poor thing. Got a flat tire in the stupid rental lol while on a date, I put the spare on in a few mins, took nailed tire and date to tire place, got it plugged and put back on, never told the rental place I got a flat nor went offroading in their dumb PT Loser rental lol. /csb
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm with stupid.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Driver: edmo: I can't decide if video is creepy or just sillypants.

What struck me as the "sillypants" part is that they're doing tactical maneuvers from a Plymouth PT Cruiser.

The scary part is I know people that practice that kind of training quite often.

I think using a PT Cruiser in the commission of a felony adds another 10 years to the sentence.


No kidding. Should have been the Chevy HHR.
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He'll be the belle of the ball with those DSL in prison.
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have several relatives who have large gun safes that are chock full, and I wouldn't have a problem alerting authorities if I found out they were taking part in any "training". Every crazy farker like these assholes must be stopped.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Too bad cops dont go full HES COMING AT US WITH A GUN against people like that, you know, white supremacists treasonous farks. Now hes gonna cost taxpayers millions of dollars since hes gonna spend the rest of his life in prison when a 10 cent bullet could have done the job.


You could start killing white people if you feel that what's needed is for more white people to die instead of cops shooting fewer black people.

Do things have to be at parity before we can discuss cops just not shooting people at all?
 
DaShredda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: lolmao500: Too bad cops dont go full HES COMING AT US WITH A GUN against people like that, you know, white supremacists treasonous farks. Now hes gonna cost taxpayers millions of dollars since hes gonna spend the rest of his life in prison when a 10 cent bullet could have done the job.

You could start killing white people if you feel that what's needed is for more white people to die instead of cops shooting fewer black people.

Do things have to be at parity before we can discuss cops just not shooting people at all?


But these people are actually crimi....

You know what, forget it.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She'd have deserved it!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 495x263]


Top left: "I may have made some poor choices..."
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Didn't they claim that they were simply doing a "citizen's arrest" in regards to her?

12:1 odds that Lifetime makes this a made for TV movie - The Trials of Gallant Gretchen.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Funny that TFA mentions nothing about planning to execute the governor subby.  In fact, it mentiond specifically other plans
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.