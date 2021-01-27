 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   Tornado strikes Tallahassee airport. Story developing   (tallahassee.com) divider line
    News, Wind, Tallahassee, Florida, Rain, Meteorology, Weather, Tornado, Tallahassee International Airport, Florida State University  
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's the RAF got against Tallahassee?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How tornados actually start...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it wind up in Kansas or Oz?
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: what's the RAF got against Tallahassee?


Just a preemptive strike to protect themselves from Florida. Someone's got to be the adult and handle that issue, and we certainly haven't done so.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Louis Airport: You call that a tornado?

stlouis-mo.govView Full Size


npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me that a "story" of a tornado causing "minimal damage" isn't going to develop into a whole lot, Subby.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Will it wind up in Kansas or Oz?


Mar A Lago if we're all lucky.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A SECOND PLANE HAS JUST STRUCK THE TORNADO
 
CJHardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems they made out a lot better than the airport that I work at.  We lost a whole row of hangars, one of my hangars, and over 20 planes.  We are still recovering from that.  Turns out that airplanes and tornados are not good bedfellows.

https://www.live5news.com/2020/04/13/​s​torms-damage-least-planes-walterboro-a​irport/
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will they bury the survivors???
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/too much derp
//not enuf herp
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you reading this, if you ever have a chance to visit Tallahassee... don't.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CJHardin: It seems they made out a lot better than the airport that I work at.  We lost a whole row of hangars, one of my hangars, and over 20 planes.  We are still recovering from that.  Turns out that airplanes and tornados are not good bedfellows.

https://www.live5news.com/2020/04/13/s​torms-damage-least-planes-walterboro-a​irport/


You mean something designed to be easily liftrd.by air get easily lifted by tornadoes?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: For those of you reading this, if you ever have a chance to visit Tallahassee... don't.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tallahassee has an airport?
/that's news to me
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to Tallahassee Craigslist, lightly damaged PA-44. No lowball offers, seller knows what he has.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tornado strikes Tallahassee airport. Story developing

Damage estimated to be in the hundreds.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida gets a handful of tornados, they tend to be small (f0, f1) and short lived.  They often spin up on the right front side of hurricanes.

You won't see the massive f3-f5's, sometimes a weak f2 though.
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That airport is ridiculously small, so hopefully there weren't too many people there at the time. Hope no one was hurt.
 
wonkable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: St. Louis Airport: You call that a tornado?

[stlouis-mo.gov image 500x295]

[npr.brightspotcdn.com image 850x565]


Why did you post a picture of STL airport before the tornado?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are tornados in January a normal thing in the US?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Florida gets a handful of tornados, they tend to be small (f0, f1) and short lived.  They often spin up on the right front side of hurricanes.

You won't see the massive f3-f5's, sometimes a weak f2 though.


yeah, this is a thing i didn't understand until moving here.

living through my first real, in-person hurricane (the Irma-geddon) i mentioned that that the slow dread of waiting for it was much different than actually hearing tornado sirens in the midwest and scrambling for the basement, but MUCH less scary.

and all the locals were like "oh, that? big hurricanes pretty much always spawn baby tornados when they finally come ashore. LOTS of baby tornados, in fully unpredictable locations, so there won't really be any sirens, just BAM- tornado."

and that, my friends, WAS actually scary......
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reported by the Tallahassee Democrat?

False Flag
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Are tornados in January a normal thing in the US?


In areas of the country that support the environmental conditions that a tornado requires to develop, sure.
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Are tornados in January a normal thing in the US?


Well...being one hit Alabama yesterday and killed 1 person injuring others, I would say, yes.

Its been an unusually warm winter down south and prime weather for Tornados to spin up.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: mrshowrules: Are tornados in January a normal thing in the US?

Well...being one hit Alabama yesterday and killed 1 person injuring others, I would say, yes.

Its been an unusually warm winter down south and prime weather for Tornados to spin up.


Almost like there is overall warming pattern.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The tornado was dressed up like antifa.  False flag attack!
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just down the road in Jacksonville...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Are tornados in January a normal thing in the US?


They don't happen as often, but they do happen.  I'm in the Atlanta area, and was woken up with a tornado warning early Monday morning.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Are tornados in January a normal thing in the US?


Apparently they are becoming normal :(

Big F4 hit my 'burb here in Texas on Dec 26, 2015 and took out about 1/3 of the town.

/ way too close for comfort
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are the dick and balls ok?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet 12, maybe 15, people on the tarmac are supremely pissed that their flight to Myrtle Beach got delayed by 15 minutes.

HEADS WILL ROLL
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So God or Dog is sending plagues and inclement weather against the QaMAGs, huh?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So that's 2 tornadoes (Alabama and now Tennessee) in January. It's almost as if the climate is changing.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kobrakai: So that's 2 tornadoes (Alabama and now Tennessee) in January. It's almost as if the climate is changing.


Nah. It's storm season. It might be a couple of weeks early, but not overly so. It will get real fun at the end of next month.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Tallahassee has an airport?
/that's news to me


It's interesting.  It's ridiculously small.  I've actually clocked less than seven minutes from leaving my car in the parking lot to passing the ticket checker.  But because of that, you pump into political figures all the damn time.  Rubio, the various Diazes, DLPs, Suarezes, etc...   The early morning/late night flights to and from Miami especially so.  There's a Bacardi Bar right next to the usual gate in Miami that's been pretty fun right before the Sunday night flight up.
 
