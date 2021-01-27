 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Holocaust Memorial Day marked by lighting statue of Sir Nicholas Winton (known as the "British Schindler") with 669 candles - one for each boy and girl he helped save from the concentration camps   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
N.n..n..nice.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we also celebrate by lighting Nazis on fire?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rest in paradise! 🕯
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now this is how you use the god damn 'hero' tag.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I assume Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson spent the day consoling each other with booze and oral sex.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mkultrastl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
May you rest in peace, sir. Your bravery and humility should never be forgotten.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of my favourite videos of all-time...

1988 Holocaust hero Nicholas Winton on That's Life
Youtube Xd-U0fkZcCc


What a bunch of heroes.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: One of my favourite videos of all-time...

[YouTube video: 1988 Holocaust hero Nicholas Winton on That's Life]

What a bunch of heroes.


Was just about to post the same. Watch out, it gets pretty dusty while you watch.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice! Our celebration involved putting a GOP anti-Semite, who once said that "Zionist supremacists" are replacing white populations as part of the U.N.'s desire to commit the biggest genocide in human history", on the House Education and Labor Committee.

So, there's that, at least.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hoax_Device: carnifex2005: One of my favourite videos of all-time...

[YouTube video: 1988 Holocaust hero Nicholas Winton on That's Life]

What a bunch of heroes.

Was just about to post the same. Watch out, it gets pretty dusty while you watch.


It's important to note he basically didn't tell anyone about this or bother to get any recognition until his wife found his notebook detailing the people he saved in the mid-80s.

True badasses don't prance around boasting about what they did.  They don't have to.  They know.

/Wouldn't mind dragging a bunch of the Proud "Boys" into a theater and having them watch that video over and over ala Clockwork Orange
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Hoax_Device: carnifex2005: One of my favourite videos of all-time...

[YouTube video: 1988 Holocaust hero Nicholas Winton on That's Life]

What a bunch of heroes.

Was just about to post the same. Watch out, it gets pretty dusty while you watch.


One more to read up on if you want some more hope for mankind: Chiune Sugihara

He was a Japanese diplomat in Lithuania just before the war- in 3 weeks working 20 hours a day he handwrote more than 2000 visas for Jews to travel through Russia and Japan despite his country being allied with Germany.  Since they were for heads of households he probably saved upwards of 5k Jews.  When asked why he simply said they were people who needed help
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
חֲסִידֵי אֻמּוֹת הָעוֹלָם
Righteous Among the Nations
 
