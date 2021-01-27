 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Soda promotions, food scientists, furniture, and heists are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan 10-16 Godzilla Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: Silly, The Football League, Manchester United F.C., Premier League, 2008-09 in English football, Login, Fark Weird News Quiz, Sheffield United F.C., Fulham F.C.  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 27 Jan 2021 at 12:57 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/964
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welcome again to the Fark Weird News Quiz, where we check out what we learned on Fark in the last week and then post gifs or other random silliness.

So if you haven't seen the trailer for the new Godzilla vs. Kong movie, here it is:

Godzilla vs. Kong - Official Trailer
Youtube odM92ap8_c0


I get why these movies exist - there's just something about watching insane stunts and special effects with a mindless plot that you don't have to understand in order to enjoy the movie. What I don't get is why they didn't get The Rock for this one. It just seems like the kind of movie he would be in.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and whether or not you plan to see this newest piece of Hollywood "entertainment".

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues with the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Framcis????
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It wasn't that hard this week.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.