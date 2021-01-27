 Skip to content
Going back to bed pays off sometimes
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He can buy a new car now.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hit two bucks, then hit two million bucks.
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Hit two bucks, then hit two million bucks.


He rolled into some doe. Now he's rolling in the dough.

/not as good as yours
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wouldn't get on any airplanes or swim in the ocean for a while if i was that guy.
 
stevecore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good for him.  Sounds like he's being smart about the money and not blowing it
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Almost as hilarious as

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nobody can go back to bed better than me.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The rest, he said, will go into savings.

Strippers today have the weirdest names.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, going back to bed didn't pay off per se, since he had already bought the ticket.

Unless, maybe, going back to bed ended up having a very slight effect on collected entropy in a computer half a state away, through the butterfly effect, which caused the random number generator seed to be one bit off, which caused it to pick his numbers.

But by the same logic you could also say that is you hadn't made that stupid Fark post two years ago, through the butterfly effect, some ill-fated person in China might have decided not to eat a dead pangolin that night.

What I'm saying is, you shouldn't have made that stupid post on Fark 2 years ago.  And you know who you are.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least we all replaced the bed of nails called 2020.

/ Well, most of us.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's not how it works, subby. He already had the ticket, and he would have won regardless of whether he took a nap.
Had he not, would it have been different numbers?

/buzzkill
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The rest, he said, will go into savings.

Idiot.
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A few hundred pounds of free venison and a lottery jackpot.  Lucky dude!
 
phedex
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Keep some of it out, but shiat dog.  stick 500k of that into a retirement fund and you'll have nothing to worry about when you get old regardless of the dumb decisions you might make.

Honestly it'd be mentally easier for me if i somehow won a couple million like that, because no way i'm losing my head.  Sell my house, get a newer and nicer house that wouldn't break the bank and pay cash for it.  buy a single nice car for around 70k.  Keep on working and putting money into retirement through the job because I actually enjoy my work, and just live life on easy street because you're set and have nothing to worry about.  Give nice xmas presents to the closest fam and Take a couple great vacations a year.

I buy the "cash for life" lottos a couple times a month for that reason, because hey. its a dream tax. just take the slow payout of 5k every week and you're not flush with cash, you're just living life really, really easy.
 
