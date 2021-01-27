 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Zook dies after getting his second Zot. It's a UC Irvine joke   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Orange County, California, coronavirus vaccine, Tim Zook, Orange County Register, President Joe Biden, Santa Ana, California, second dose of Pfizer, UC Irvine Medical Center  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zook's family said he had high blood pressure and was slightly overweight, but he was a proponent of the vaccine.


Got to get my lazy ass into shape, this is yet another reason.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zounds!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's ok if he died laughing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't wait for anti-vaxxers to use this as "proof" that one bad reaction is worse than half a million deaths.
 
TACothursday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gadzooks!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
-------------------------------------​-​----------------------------------
The Usenet Oracle requires an answer to this question!
> How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck
> wood?
-------------------------------------​-​----------------------------------
"Oh, hell!  I'll handle *this* one!"  The Oracle spun the terminal
back toward himself, unlocked the ZOT-guard lock, and slid the glass
guard away from the ZOT key.  "Ummmm....could you turn around for a
minute?  ZOTs are too graphic for the uninitiated.  Even *I* get a
little squeamish sometimes..."  The neophyte turned around, and heard
the Oracle slam his finger on a computer key, followed by a loud
ZZZZOTTTTT and the smell of ozone.
"OK, you can turn around now."  The apprentice turned around as the
Oracle was re-securing the ZOT key.  "God, I wish these idiots would
learn.  Burnt supplicant flesh smells *awful*...  Usually, I create
witty, biting, and border-line slanderous replies for WC questions,
but I didn't want to keep you waiting for your first *real* question.
Well, let's try this again."
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So far, I haven't heard  anything that scares me to much. I'm not going to be getting the shot soon anyway. By then they should know more about why he died. I'm willing to get it.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if the others that have died also had a pretty immediate adverse reaction first?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP
 
tymothil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Verano parking.  That's the real UCI joke.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Zed's dead baby
 
fredsnake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
imagine that a vaccine introduced for population control kills how shocking
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I can't wait for anti-vaxxers to use this as "proof" that one bad reaction is worse than half a million deaths.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mark Zookerberg?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: UltimaCS: I can't wait for anti-vaxxers to use this as "proof" that one bad reaction is worse than half a million deaths.

[Fark user image 500x500]


Cause of death: Side effect.
lawl.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$10 says it was a heart attack brought on by an immune response. Clogged arteries+*temporary* mild inflammation. Dude prolly would've died the next time he caught a sniffle or pushed too hard on the toilet.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In 2019, approximately 1800 Americans died of a heart attack each day.

I'm not sure how many of these were sudden-onset, but if we vaccinate all Americans there's going to be some number that suffer a heart attack on the day of the vaccination by sheer random chance.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I can't wait for anti-vaxxers to use this as "proof" that one bad reaction is worse than half a million deaths.


I can't wait for the pro-vaxxers to strike this up as a co-morbidity or just plain coincidence.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh for f*ck's sake, STOP PUBLISHING THESE DAMN STORIES UNTIL THE ACTUAL CAUSE OF DEATH HAS BEEN DETERMINED! Because if the cause of death is determined to NOT have been the vaccine the anti-vaxxers will either never hear of it or they will conveniently ignore it and hold this up as another example to try and justify their campaign of ignorance.
 
