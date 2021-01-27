 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Auschwitz was liberated 81 years ago today   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
59
    More: PSA, Auschwitz concentration camp, Nazi concentration camps, first inmates, extermination camps, political prisoners, German criminals, gas chambers, main camp  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 1:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Posted in another thread, but since this is green, I'll start:

It's important to me that I meet a survivor before they all pass, so I can tell my children I have seen them with my own eyes, met them, and emphatically confirm the veracity and wickedness of history.

I had a Lone Soldier friend (now out of contact) that was going to make an introduction prior to COVID; I don't know if it can be made a reality now given our current reality.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are not happy about it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free Fries at Arby's Day?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Worth a read
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But who's going to pay for all these refugees now? They don't even have paperwork to confirm who they are. We don't have enough room to liberate all of them."
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the GOP would send a limo for Hitler if he were alive today.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
76..., yes?
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family friend was one of the liberators of the nazi camps.

See a nazi. Kill a nazi. Punching is too lame.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 minus 1945 = 76
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad day for the Proud Boys then?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great-uncle was one of the first troops through the gates at Auschwitz. I (obviously) did not know him prior but even as a child, meeting him for the first time, it was clear that he what saw that day still lingered behind his eyes.

He was very visibly haunted but only at certain times of the day and you could not predict what would provoke the memories.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamesfan: Family friend was one of the liberators of the nazi camps.

See a nazi. Kill a nazi. Punching is too lame.


My great uncle (died in 2001) was part of the group that liberated Buchenwald. Wasn't there from the beginning, but within 24 hours of them finding it. He told me a couple stories, but wouldn't say much.

Sometimes glad he's not around to see that it's on the rise again.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should make a commemorative t shirt.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Posted in another thread, but since this is green, I'll start:

It's important to me that I meet a survivor before they all pass, so I can tell my children I have seen them with my own eyes, met them, and emphatically confirm the veracity and wickedness of history.

I had a Lone Soldier friend (now out of contact) that was going to make an introduction prior to COVID; I don't know if it can be made a reality now given our current reality.


I used to eat at Drexler's Deli in the San Fernando Valley when I lived in California. Rena Drexler was a survivor of that place. She was a good person. Nobody deserves what she went through.


Never again.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberated 81 years ago today, and we'll be fighting for the rest of our lives to prevent the next one, thanks to these murderous farkheads:

media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Posted in another thread, but since this is green, I'll start:

It's important to me that I meet a survivor before they all pass, so I can tell my children I have seen them with my own eyes, met them, and emphatically confirm the veracity and wickedness of history.

I had a Lone Soldier friend (now out of contact) that was going to make an introduction prior to COVID; I don't know if it can be made a reality now given our current reality.


I helped an elderly Jewish couple move out of Wilshire in the 1980s. He had a ton of Nazi relics and Nazi knives hidden all over the apartment because of what he went through. I reckon he wasnt about to let it happen to him again.The knife I remember most was a bloody mary type where you pushed a button and the blade zipped straight out the front of the handle. It had the weird eagle grasping a swastika on it.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited in 1989, it's an eerie place.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geddy Lee Tells His Family's Holocaust Story (Full Interview)
Youtube hPxwSF4CGyo
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder we that these extremists cannot be allowed power.

/We know where that road goes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't the first time the commies had tried to make everything free.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met a holocaust survivor from Auschwitz when I was in high school on a field trip to the Holocaust Memorial Center. It was clear from talking to her that she had been traumatized beyond anything I could possibly imagine. She could describe the sounds, the smells, the horrible treatment by the guards, and the utter terror she felt up to the day it was liberated. Most of her friends died there. Yet despite all she went through she preached fervently against hating anybody, even the Nazis. She said that hate is what caused the Holocaust in the first place, and that if people continued to hold hatred like that in their hearts, it could happen again.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work for a Polish Jew who had lost his family in the camps. He joined the Russian Army and survived Stalingrad and Stalin suspected any survivor to have been a coward so he sent him to camp to be interrogated for over a year. He finally was released and sent back to Poland and was promoted to a Major. He found a way to get a temporary Visa to visit the USA and decided to defect. He felt very guilty because he had promised his comrades that he would return. Finally just before his Visa expired he went to the CIA and defected. He wasn't sure that they would accept him so he took a gambol and they agreed to let him stay in America.
I can't imagine what a difficult passage it would be now given our horrific immigration phobia and our problem with the pandemic. It was a honor to know this guy he was a tough one but he treated me like a son.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Posted in another thread, but since this is green, I'll start:

It's important to me that I meet a survivor before they all pass, so I can tell my children I have seen them with my own eyes, met them, and emphatically confirm the veracity and wickedness of history.

I had a Lone Soldier friend (now out of contact) that was going to make an introduction prior to COVID; I don't know if it can be made a reality now given our current reality.


While growing up, my friend had a neighbor that was a Holocaust survivor.

She was in her 80-90s, and was living her best life; some kids were playing with a sprinkler one day, and she came out in a bathing suit and began to prance through the spray, laughing with the kids. While she could be a bit of a curmudgeon, we always listened to her and took our rowdiness elsewhere. She'd earned that respect, at the least.

It was sobering, and eerie as hell, seeing the tattoo on her forearm. Not a feeling that I'll forget soon.

/RIP, Mrs. E
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was wondering why today was the official day of remembrance. Thanks subby
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Posted in another thread, but since this is green, I'll start:

It's important to me that I meet a survivor before they all pass, so I can tell my children I have seen them with my own eyes, met them, and emphatically confirm the veracity and wickedness of history.

I had a Lone Soldier friend (now out of contact) that was going to make an introduction prior to COVID; I don't know if it can be made a reality now given our current reality.


I've met one survivor back in high school...he was in a concentration camp when he was a kid.  I never asked about his experiences, but I do remember his awesome sense of humor and he was "full of life".  Jack...if you're still alive, I hope you're happy and healthy.

And visiting a former concentration camp is something everyone should do just one.  I visited Terezin when I was 12.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Sad day for the Proud Boys then?


Sad day for conservatives everywhere.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GypsyJoker: Liberated 81 years ago today, and we'll be fighting for the rest of our lives to prevent the next one, thanks to these murderous farkheads:

[media1.s-nbcnews.com image 850x976]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GypsyJoker: [YouTube video: Geddy Lee Tells His Family's Holocaust Story (Full Interview)]


Even after seeing and hearing so many stories of so many involved in the Holocaust, I still get a Rush out of them.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it sad, that in today's real estate market, that looks like a nice place to live?
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or as the GOP in 2021 would say, "very fine people on both sides."
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: They are not happy about it.
[Fark user image 425x239]


I'm curious as to how many of those choads had grandfathers/great-grandfathers who died in WWII.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm lucky enough to have a certifiable WWII refugee-smuggling badass living in my home town. He helped a lot of people escape the death camps - right under the noses of the Nazis and their Vichy collaborators.

He just turned 100 the other day.

Read that whole thing. The balls on that guy.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x283] <arbeit macht frei.jpg>


Note that the B is mounted upside down, in a small act of defiance by the forced laborers that had to make the sign.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: I'm lucky enough to have a certifiable WWII refugee-smuggling badass living in my home town. He helped a lot of people escape the death camps - right under the noses of the Nazis and their Vichy collaborators.

He just turned 100 the other day.

Read that whole thing. The balls on that guy.


Oh wow.  Have you met him?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coincidentally am currently reading "Schindler's List".

When a prisoner escaped from the extermination camp at Belzec, and went back to the ghetto in Krakow, the fellow ghettoists refused to believe him.

He escaped by hiding in the bottom of an outhouse for three days up to his chin in feces.

I suppose that's an element of Holocaust denial: it was so unbelievably atrocious that it was unbelievable.

Recent events show how fragile is the simple thing of living together relatively hate free.  It's taken far too for granted, even by the haters.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: hugram: They are not happy about it.
[Fark user image 425x239]

I'm curious as to how many of those choads had grandfathers/great-grandfathers who died in WWII.


My grandfather fought (and survived) WWII in the submarine service. My Dad (his son) is a Trumper.

I can't get my head around that.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Gulper Eel: I'm lucky enough to have a certifiable WWII refugee-smuggling badass living in my home town. He helped a lot of people escape the death camps - right under the noses of the Nazis and their Vichy collaborators.

He just turned 100 the other day.

Read that whole thing. The balls on that guy.

Oh wow.  Have you met him?


Last I heard he was still teaching at the local college, but probably remotely these days.

I haven't met him yet, but was at a talk he gave when he put a book out just before the pandemic.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: 2021 minus 1945 = 76


Don't be a math nazi
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Went to Auschwitz a few decades ago.  It was numbing, and what I walked away with was the basic question of how and why people could deny the reality of the death camps.  There is no denying that it happened.  The camps are there, the photos exist, the eyewitness testimony exists.  Every shred of evidence suggests that it happened pretty much how they say it happened.  So how can people really deny it?

Another way of looking at this.

Any time throughout history you start seeing working class and age males without access to jobs, the ability to have and raise families, the ability to rise out of their lot in life...you get upheaval, chaos and violence.  This demographic in the United States has been screwed for the last twenty to thirty years if not longer, and we are only now starting to realize that these people are starting to wake up to the fact they they are getting screwed.  They want to blame someone, and its easier to blame the Other than it is the upper class that put them where they are.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Until you meet the child of survivors, born in a refugee  camp, who is now a  bigoted Trumper you would think you have it all figured out.

Mental health and illness, good and evil, are still very much issues today, despite celebrating the mileposts.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Posted in another thread, but since this is green, I'll start:

It's important to me that I meet a survivor before they all pass, so I can tell my children I have seen them with my own eyes, met them, and emphatically confirm the veracity and wickedness of history.

I had a Lone Soldier friend (now out of contact) that was going to make an introduction prior to COVID; I don't know if it can be made a reality now given our current reality.


This page from the Holocaust Memorial has resources for survivors listed by state. Maybe some entity on this list can hook you up with someone to talk to.

https://www.ushmm.org/remember/holoca​u​st-survivors/resources

My family (fathers side) lost 11 members to this atrocity, 3 in Auschwitz. My grandfather and one of his 6 brothers were able to get out of Europe before they were caught.

Fark every nazi, especially modern ones, right in the arse.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Very funny, Subby. Auschwitz didn't happen in world war 1....*does the math*...well, I'll be darned.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

freakay: Went to Auschwitz a few decades ago.  It was numbing, and what I walked away with was the basic question of how and why people could deny the reality of the death camps.  There is no denying that it happened.  The camps are there, the photos exist, the eyewitness testimony exists.  Every shred of evidence suggests that it happened pretty much how they say it happened.  So how can people really deny it?


WHY do they deny it? Shouldn't Trump supporters be bragging. "Yup, 6 million, not to mention all the Gypsies and homosexuals. That was us. Go Team!"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phenn: 76..., yes?


Subby here I didn't do the math,  some link I tried to post about this earlier said 81 years ago and I just had that in my head
You can now Farkie me as bad at math or gullible as you prefer
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't know how anyone can say that it didn't happen. They should be forced to watch all of the videos and still pictures that were taken by the soldiers who liberated the camps. I cry every time I see any of them.
 
Koodz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: the unabomber was right: 2021 minus 1945 = 76

Don't be a math nazi


A fellow psych student once called me an Ethics Nazi.
 
cide1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Posted in another thread, but since this is green, I'll start:

It's important to me that I meet a survivor before they all pass, so I can tell my children I have seen them with my own eyes, met them, and emphatically confirm the veracity and wickedness of history.

I had a Lone Soldier friend (now out of contact) that was going to make an introduction prior to COVID; I don't know if it can be made a reality now given our current reality.


I've met two survivors in my life, one was a neighbor of my grandparents when I was very little, and another was an elderly teacher of mine when I was in middle school in the mid 90s.  I agree that it is important that we not allow the atrocities that happened there be forgotten.  My grandfather went out of his way to make sure I knew his neighbor was a survivor, because he wanted me to know I had met one.  He (my grandfather) had lied about his age to join the service, and was a radio man in the North Atlantic at the age of 17.  He is going to be 93 years old next month.  He can't see very well, and he can't hear very well, but his mind is clear and he has told me his stories about that time period.  The generation that saw the atrocities and realities of the conflict with their own eyes are passing on, and Covid helped speed up the process, we need to make sure we ask questions and witness what we hear.
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: freakay: Went to Auschwitz a few decades ago.  It was numbing, and what I walked away with was the basic question of how and why people could deny the reality of the death camps.  There is no denying that it happened.  The camps are there, the photos exist, the eyewitness testimony exists.  Every shred of evidence suggests that it happened pretty much how they say it happened.  So how can people really deny it?

WHY do they deny it? Shouldn't Trump supporters be bragging. "Yup, 6 million, not to mention all the Gypsies and homosexuals. That was us. Go Team!"


***ALL-TIME HIGH SCORE!!!***

/Stalin, Pol Pot low energy, SAD
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think stories like this should have their own tag out of respect:

"ALLEGED"
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.