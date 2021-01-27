 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Before doing an interview on live TV, make sure you put away the dildo sitting on the shelf in the background. Or don't and end up the top story in a slow news cycle   (nypost.com) divider line
83
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you make sure its perfectly framed and in plain view of your webcam before the interview starts.

But I'm sure you're right, subby. This was entirely accidental and boy do I bet she feels embarrassed now.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


snert
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good dildo should be inside you, not sitting on a shelf.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like BWC amirite
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 633x618]

snert


It wasn't in fact, BBC after all...
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 633x618]



BBC?   Book Bracing Cock?
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a dildo if you are brave enough
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THINK HAPPY THINGS is next to the spray paint can.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWC-on- BBC action.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do dildos have balls?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet her books smell musty.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for the NY Post. This is the sort of meaningless fluff and gossip that I hope they will stick with.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't tell from the picture, but the story makes me wonder what kind of books she has on that shelf.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she was showing it off.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why do dildos have balls?


You should Google that and let us know what you find, and how it affects your targeted ads.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is... welll...
it'b be redundant wouldn't it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why do dildos have balls?


1. Gives you something to grab it with
2. Acts as sort of a bump stop, so you don't lose it inside
3. Because that's what they look like.  That way you get accurate practice so you know what to do with the real thing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: dothemath: Why do dildos have balls?

You should Google that and let us know what you find, and how it affects your targeted ads.


I just did and a bunch of pictures of your mom came up.

She's a thirsty little devil.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, it's company policy never to imply ownership in the event of a dildo. Always use the indefinite article a dildo, never your dildo.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Acts as sort of a bump stop, so you don't lose it inside


A sort of "stop cock," if you like.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what's up with the ghost and the bloody handprints to the left of the dildo
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Anything is a dildo if you are brave enough


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: dothemath: Why do dildos have balls?

1. Gives you something to grab it with
2. Acts as sort of a bump stop, so you don't lose it inside
3. Because that's what they look like.  That way you get accurate practice so you know what to do with the real thing.


Clit stimulation is the correct answer.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't look like a BBC to me
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman goes viral after appearing on TV with dildo behind her

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say that you should line up about 20 of them on the bookshelf.  And make sure you have all of your DVD pornos displayed, too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: 2. Acts as sort of a bump stop, so you don't lose it inside


2. Acts as sort of a bump stop, so you don't lose it inside
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post target readership approves:
deadline.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bookshelf Dildo" is my Pussycat Dolls-themed literary blog.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wet drum sandwich: Can't tell from the picture, but the story makes me wonder what kind of books she has on that shelf.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawd, I miss slow news days.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or, you make sure its perfectly framed and in plain view of your webcam before the interview starts.


Fark user imageView Full Size


No one frames their webcam like this. Especially someone that is doing an interview.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she is a Bills fan saving it for the next time Brady plays Buffalo.
 
tin_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Woman goes viral after appearing on TV with dildo behind her

[Fark user image 275x183]


Probably the best post ever.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xi gnu.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking she made a bet with some friends.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: No one frames their webcam like this. Especially someone that is doing an interview.


My video conferences are framed like that.  The webcam is built into the monitor so I'd have to move the monitor to center it and I pretty much never do since I've got several displays.

/don't have anything incriminating behind me.  Just a door and a piano.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are called bibbeledebobs over there, or Eddie Bobs for the people of Brighton.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: That way you get accurate practice so you know what to do with the real thing.


So you practice first with an imaginary dildo?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

snowjack: I wonder what's up with the ghost and the bloody handprints to the left of the dildo


Holy sh*t, I didn't even notice that at first. Whiskey. Tango. Foxtrot.
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Pocket Ninja: Or, you make sure its perfectly framed and in plain view of your webcam before the interview starts.

[Fark user image image 850x471]

No one frames their webcam like this. Especially someone that is doing an interview.


It would be cool to have the space to worry about framing.  I have a desk and a camera and whatever you see, you see.  Nothing quite like this lady, though.

Would this be considered a dick pic?  Haven't people been fired for that recently?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They are called bibbeledebobs over there, or Eddie Bobs for the people of Brighton.


Fanny hammer
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Self love is safe love. She's unlikely to have literally gone viral.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know. Something smells fishy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why do dildos have balls?


It's like a stopper. It keeps you from accidentally losing the whole thing up there. That's my theory at least.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why is it on her bookshelf?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Pocket Ninja: Or, you make sure its perfectly framed and in plain view of your webcam before the interview starts.

[Fark user image 850x471]

No one frames their webcam like this. Especially someone that is doing an interview.


Umm, what the hell is going on on that door at the left of the frame?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why do dildos have balls?


Because otherwise you may end up in the ER needing some extraction services.
 
