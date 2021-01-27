 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Virginia Department of Transportation posts friendly signs around the state imploring truckers to please not crash into their bridges and overpasses. 11Foot8 unavailable for comment due to some idiot in an RV   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd hit it.

alpsroads.netView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's usually some idiot in a straight truck.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sometimes when you're driving through Virginia, slamming into a bridge abutment seems like a damn fine idea.
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a subscriber to that subreddit, you think after a few years I'd be bored of watching trucks lose their roofs.

I am absolutely not.  It's hilarious every goddamn time.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
11foot8 is no longer 11foot8
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they stop running into bridges, what will we watch?
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I'd hit it.

[alpsroads.net image 539x235]


We have one of those a few houses up from us. Every time a truck hits it, it shakes our whole house. Happens at least thrice a year.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I'd hit it.

[alpsroads.net image 539x235]


Is that a Frederick Law Olmsted bridge?!? It belongs in a museum.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I'd hit it.

[alpsroads.net image 539x235]


memegenerator.netView Full Size

/came here to say that Virginia bridges are a hit
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
🎶Stick to the highways and the routes that you're used to🎵
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Taketombo: Unobtanium: I'd hit it.

[alpsroads.net image 539x235]

Is that a Frederick Law Olmsted bridge?!? It belongs in a museum.


I GISed "George Washington Parkway Bridges" knowing that many were low clearance arch bridges.

There's one like that in Atlanta that I know of. It's a railroad overpass at the east end of the Olmstead parks area along Ponce De Leon Avenue.
bridgehunter.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've only seen a truck do that in person once.  It was a tight enough fit that they were deflating the tires to resolve the situation.

I have no idea how long it takes to deflate 18 big ass tires, or what they did with the truck with 18 deflated tires with proper clearance.

Ain't no one got time for that.
 
steklo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Used to live on Long Island. When Robert Moses built the parkways in the 30's/40's,  he made them all with low bridges. Then again the parkways were only for cars, not trucks.

So what happens is, trucks get on the parkways in error and they find out too late there's low bridges.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Sometimes when you're driving through Virginia, slamming into a bridge abutment seems like a damn fine idea.


Happens all the damn time to the one trestle bridge near UVA.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bthom37: As a subscriber to that subreddit, you think after a few years I'd be bored of watching trucks lose their roofs.

I am absolutely not.  It's hilarious every goddamn time.


I was explaining it to a co-worker a few weeks ago and I couldn't get through the appeal without laughing.

My coworker didn't get it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Used to live on Long Island. When Robert Moses built the parkways in the 30's/40's,  he made them all with low bridges. Then again the parkways were only for cars, not trucks.

So what happens is, trucks get on the parkways in error and they find out too late there's low bridges.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 435x234]


He did that to exclude busses, because they didn't want people of certain colors going nice places.
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: He did that to exclude busses, because they didn't want people of certain colors going nice places.


Yup. I heard the very same thing.

Sure glad I left that hell of a sand barge when I did.
 
