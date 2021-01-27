 Skip to content
(Vice)   It's not news, it's COMUNES   (vice.com)
22
    Colombia, Political science, political party, Government of Colombia, Left-wing politics, Political party, FARC  
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to sign up for Total Farc, and all I got was this bullet hole.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, this brand really *is* toxic.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure why a nation made by stealing from the King doesn't support the common people, once known as FARC?
History. Read it much?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A kinder, gentler machine gun hand.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: History.


Theirstory.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? When I type it, it keeps coming up as COMARNES
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: History.

Theirstory.


Fair enough
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They finally decided on using a big-nutted squirrel as their official mascot?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Btw, excellent book that touches on this topic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Best thing I've read in quite a while.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep up the supply of marching powder and I don't care.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yea that's what they really needed, a brand name change! That's the ticket!
 
fark account name
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There anthem is pretty good.

Pulp - Common People (Official Video)
Youtube yuTMWgOduFM
 
fark account name
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Yea that's what they really needed, a brand name change! That's the ticket!


Worked for the IRA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, how many seats have they gotten in the legislature?
https://borgenproject.org/inequality-​i​n-colombia/
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fark account name: Boo_Guy: Yea that's what they really needed, a brand name change! That's the ticket!

Worked for the IRA

[Fark user image image 850x495]


Also workes for Blackwater. I mean Xi. I mean...
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the members would be COMUNEists?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: fark account name: Boo_Guy: Yea that's what they really needed, a brand name change! That's the ticket!

Worked for the IRA

[Fark user image image 850x495]

Also workes for Blackwater. I mean Xi. I mean...


Maybe next they'll change it to Emerdata.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So this means there's a chance for a website named Boofies.com?
 
palelizard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: History.

Theirstory.

Fair enough


I appreciate the sentiment, but that's not how words work.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Yea that's what they really needed, a brand name change! That's the ticket!


Have they tried Blackwater or whatever that Taylor Swift 13 gang is called?  TS13?  Maybe they could be Shakira 14.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They'll get over it.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bob Down: WTF? When I type it, it keeps coming up as COMARNES


You'll dance to anything by the Commumarnes!

Dead Milkmen-Instant Club Hit (You'll Dance to Anything) -Lyrics
Youtube PkJC1isTPaY
 
