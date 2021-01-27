 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Typical Florida Man beats up parked vehicles with baseball bat. Superior Florida Man beats up parked Sheriff's vehicles with bat. Champion Florida Man beats up parked vehicles with bat at Sheriff's District 4 HQ lot under surveillance   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Volusia County, Florida, Orlando, Florida, DeLand, Florida, Deltona, Florida  
posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 9:27 PM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Project Mayhem just kept getting bigger.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was leaving a softball game once years ago and there was an old Sony Trinitron tube TV in a trash pile near the parking lot. For fun, I decided to take a full speed swing at the screen with my $250 aluminum TPS softball bat. I instantly learned that high-quality TV screens are made of vibranium glass, because I did almost no damage while shattering my hands instead and ruining my bat. Think of the worst cold-day stinger you've ever had x a million.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I was leaving a softball game once years ago and there was an old Sony Trinitron tube TV in a trash pile near the parking lot. For fun, I decided to take a full speed swing at the screen with my $250 aluminum TPS softball bat. I instantly learned that high-quality TV screens are made of vibranium glass, because I did almost no damage while shattering my hands instead and ruining my bat. Think of the worst cold-day stinger you've ever had x a million.


My teeth hurt just reading that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFT:

a visitor to our headquarters used a baseball bat on several Sheriff's Office vehicles

.
One man's visitor is another man's insurrectionist.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SUV lives matter
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I laughed.

+1 subby.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We can tell he's NEVER been outta Mamma's Basement before..................too many sugary coated snakes & Mountain Dew!

Hangin 10+ BOYZ!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
F*ck cops and their cars.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Okay. So, ten out of ten for style, but minus several million for good thinking, huh?"
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guess he couldn't find any parking meters.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badafuco: F*ck cops and their cars.


Are you under the impression that some random individual cop gives a shiat if he's assigned a different car because his old one has been trashed by some pudgy gamer?

If anything, he's probably happy about it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Officer tackles man swinging bat at police station
Youtube Hz5wtBflO2U
 
