(Click Orlando)   Man shoots at ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at least 94 times, hitting boyfriend in left buttock so badly, he drove self to hospital. Man arrested for attempted murder, firearm possession by felon, inadequate marksmanship skills   (clickorlando.com) divider line
80
•       •       •

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he hangin' with these guys?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw the mugshot and then realized why he couldn't use Stand Your Ground.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the 501st Legion have a prison branch?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real trooper.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What PD is he with?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I simply cannot fathom why she left him in the first place.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many reloads does this guy have?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
94 shots?

where'd he get the gun, Hollywood?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse -- he could have read poetry to the new boyfriend instead.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clickorlando.comView Full Size

Why the long face?
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible. Fark legal experts told me yesterday that Florida had legalized murder with their stand your ground laws.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a responsible gun owner.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Amateur"


/That's the darkest farking joke I'll ever make
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Howard drove his wife's black Mercedes to the man's home and fired at least 94 shots, based on the number of shell casings found at the scene."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Could have been worse -- he could have read poetry to the new boyfriend instead.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot in the ass and he's to blame
You ex-beau's got bad aim
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: Impossible. Fark legal experts told me yesterday that Florida had legalized murder with their stand your ground laws.


It's hard to use the stand your ground defense when you threaten them over the phone, then drive there to start shooting.

Even harder when you are already a convicted felon.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had guessed that the inadequate marksmanship skills was due to the perp being an imperial storm-trooper, but then I saw the mug-shot.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For crying out loud, did he have a belt-fed weapon of some kind?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop like shooting detected
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure am glad that the laws which affect 'legal gun' owners such as clip/magazine size worked so well with this individual.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So............same shot accuracy as all the gun nuts on Fark.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm what the gun people would call not one of them-long hair, liberal, pro gun control (unless it's a simple rifle, pistol, or shotgun for a practical purpose), but I know how to shoot well from childhood and, damn, buddy...

I hope the other guy was really far away.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: I sure am glad that the laws which affect 'legal gun' owners such as clip/magazine size worked so well with this individual.


Hey....just because this guy sucks, that doesn't mean I should be limited to 10 round mags.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The empire needs him.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fox10456: [Fark user image 425x303]
"Amateur"


/That's the darkest farking joke I'll ever make


Dude... No.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The man was outside at the time and had to duck into a shrub for cover but was still shot in his left buttock, according to the report."

Man, that's one hell of a shrubbery. I got to get me one of those.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orezona: Fox10456: [Fark user image 425x303]
"Amateur"


/That's the darkest farking joke I'll ever make

Dude... No.


Should I be grateful I don't get the reference?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed. That must have been an awkward painful drive to the hospital with a bullet in the ass but the victim saved himself unconscionable ambulance fees.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: How many reloads does this guy have?


Just one big clip. Or was it a magazine?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: "The man was outside at the time and had to duck into a shrub for cover but was still shot in his left buttock, according to the report."

Man, that's one hell of a shrubbery. I got to get me one of those.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: How many reloads does this guy have?


Standard mag, it's just that they've given up on trying to keep Florida neat and tidy, the rest were all from other shootings.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Man, that's one hell of a shrubbery. I got to get me one of those.


hapanom.comView Full Size
hapanom.comView Full Size
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size



"Ni!"
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: orezona: Fox10456: [Fark user image 425x303]
"Amateur"


/That's the darkest farking joke I'll ever make

Dude... No.

Should I be grateful I don't get the reference?


What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: xxBirdMadGirlxx: orezona: Fox10456: [Fark user image 425x303]
"Amateur"


/That's the darkest farking joke I'll ever make

Dude... No.

Should I be grateful I don't get the reference?

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas


Ah- I get it.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: How many reloads does this guy have?


100 shot drum.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"your" not "you"

fecking eyes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mandalorian - Episode 8 - Scout Troopers Scene (HD)
Youtube 87hmZOVjsLI
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: I sure am glad that the laws which affect 'legal gun' owners such as clip/magazine size worked so well with this individual.


By that logic all laws should be abolished since crime is still a thing.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman's boyfriend said he saw a man who had his face covered hanging out of the sunroof of a black Mercedes while firing a gun, records show.


At least he's not a plague rat.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: I sure am glad that the laws which affect 'legal gun' owners such as clip/magazine size worked so well with this individual.


There are no laws limiting magazine capacity in most states.  I think only California does that.  Back in the 90's there was a law that limited magazine size, but it expired in the early 2000's.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When I go Hunting, I wear my Glasses otherwise I'd STARVE!!!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy should get a grip...preferably not the gangsta grip.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mugshot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: So............same shot accuracy as all the gun nuts on Fark.


Have you actually met any of the pro-2A people on Fark?  Or are you just making things up to fit your world view?
 
